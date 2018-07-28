Clemson ending this football gameday tradition for 2018

Clemson has arguably the best entrance in college football as the team runs down the hill prior to games at Death Valley as part of “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football.”

That entrance, which was ranked as the best in college football in 2016, will be slightly different moving forward.

There will no longer be balloons released as Clemson runs down the hill, the university confirmed Saturday. The tradition of releasing balloons started in 1983, but it will not continue moving forward.

“A plan was put in place by the university administration two years ago to reduce the number of balloons by half in the 2017 season and completely for the 2018 season,” the university said in a statement. “The university and athletics also are discussing new gameday responsibilities for students in Central Spirit who have previously been involved in filling balloons with helium prior to games. ”

PETA has been calling for Clemson to stop releasing balloons and has a form on its website that allows people to contact Clemson officials to ask them to “halt hazardous balloon releases.”

Clemson opens the season Sept. 1 when it hosts Furman.



