UNC’s Tommy Hatton recounts his four concussions

NC State's Reggie Gallaspy Jr. talks about being the number one running back for the Wolfpack during an availability after practice Monday, August 6, 2018. Gallaspy follows in the footsteps of 1000 yard rushers Nyheim Hines and Matt Dayes.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora addresses the suspensions of 13 football players that violated NCAA rules for selling shoes during a press conference on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel HIll, N.C.
Hundreds of North Carolina fans lined up for hours to collect autographs and meet members of the 2018 football team during the annual event held in the Blue Zone at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, August 4, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C.