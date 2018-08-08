UNC’s Tommy Hatton recounts his four concussions

Between the seventh grade and his sophomore year of college Tommy Hatton suffered four concussions. The last one on August 3, 2017 ended his football playing career.
By
NC State’s Gallaspy: ‘It’s my time’

ACC

NC State’s Gallaspy: ‘It’s my time’

NC State's Reggie Gallaspy Jr. talks about being the number one running back for the Wolfpack during an availability after practice Monday, August 6, 2018. Gallaspy follows in the footsteps of 1000 yard rushers Nyheim Hines and Matt Dayes.