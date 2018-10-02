Attorney says adidas executive admits $40,000 payment to deliver Dennis Smith Jr. to NC State

The attorney for adidas executive Jim Gatto told a federal court in New York Tuesday morning that her client paid the family of Dennis Smith Jr. $40,000 to secure his commitment to play basketball at N.C. State, Yahoo Sports reported.

Defense attorney Casey Donnelly made the comment during opening statements of Gatto’s fraud trial, where the federal government has charged him in connection with payments to numerous college basketball players in violation of NCAA rules.

Gatto's atty also acknowledged the family of Dennis Smith Jr. Was paid $40,000 while he played for North Carolina State. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 2, 2018

The statement in open court acknowledging the payment to Smith is the strongest evidence yet presented to the allegations that NCAA rules were violated during Smith’s recruitment. The point guard from Fayetteville played one season with the Wolfpack before the Dallas Mavericks selected him in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Smith has denied the allegations.

Last April, unsealed indictments showed the FBI alleged that the payment from Gatto to a player believed to be Smith was funneled through an as yet unnamed N.C. State assistant coach in October 2015.





Smith was not named in the indictment and is not charged with any crimes. Donnelly’s comment Tuesday was the first time Smith’s name has been explicitly mentioned.

If the payment is found to have occurred, the NCAA could charge N.C. State with violating its recruiting rules. That opens up the school’s basketball program to sanctions.

N.C. State isn’t the only school facing possible NCAA repercussions from Tuesday’s court proceedings in New York.

Gatto's atty also said Under Armor paid $20,000 to recruit Silvio De Sousa to sign with Maryland and Arizona offered $150,000 for Nassir Little. De Sousa is at Kansas, Little at UNC now. Goal is to make all of college hoops look corrupt. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 2, 2018

Yahoo Sports also reported that Donnelly acknowledged Oregon offered recruit Brian Bowen cash before he eventually signed with Louisville.

“Oregon, a Nike school, offered [Bowen] an astronomical amount of money if he’d go to Oregon,” Donnelly said.

Last year, the NCAA ruled Bowen ineligible at Louisville after allegations he was paid $100,000 to sign with the school. Bowen later transferred to South Carolina but never played and left for pro basketball without having his eligibility reinstated by the NCAA.

The FBI announced the filing of a superseding indictment in its college basketball investigation that expands the scope to include additional families of student athletes, including an athlete at N.C. State that appears to be Dennis Smith Jr.,

North Carolina freshman Nassir Little’s name came up when Donnelly said evidence will show that Arizona offered to pay $150,000 to secure his commitment to play for the Wildcats. Gatto, she said, was involved in a conversation about paying Little $150,000 to attend Miami because Gatto was asked to match Arizona’s offer.

LIttle and his family have denied any connection to the case.

Donnelly also said that Gatto paid recruit Silvio De Souza $20,000 before he signed with Kansas, an adidas-sponsored school just like N.C. State and Louisville. She said Gatto only paid De Souza the money after Under Armor had paid him an undisclosed amount of cash to attend Maryland, which Under Armor sponsors.

Gatto, fellow adidas employee Merl Code and Christian Dawkins are charged with wire fraud. The attorneys for Code and Dawkins are scheduled to make their opening statements on Tuesday afternoon.