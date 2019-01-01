With Jakobi Meyers’ exit for the NFL, there is an overhaul coming for NC State’s offense

N.C. State’s record-setting offense went out with a whimper in the Gator Bowl loss on Monday night. The next time the Wolfpack offense will take the field, it will have a completely different look.
Receiver Jakobi Meyers, a fourth-year junior who has already graduated, joined the exodus on Tuesday by declaring for the NFL draft.
“I came to N.C. State a kid chasing two dreams,” Meyers said in a statement released by the school. “I’m leaving a man with one dream fulfilled and hopefully another on the way. I would like to thank Coach Doeren, Coach McDonald, my teammates and all the staff here at N.C. State for helping me get to this position.”
Meyers set a single-season N.C. State record with 92 catches for 1,047 yards. Like the rest of N.C. State’s offense, Meyers was quiet in the 52-13 loss to Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. Meyers had three catches for 19 yards despite the fact that Texas A&M entered the game ranked No. 111 in pass defense and without receiver Kelvin Harmon, who decided to skip the game.
Harmon, a junior, had already decided to enter the NFL draft and did not want to risk injury in the bowl game. Harmon is projected to be a first-round pick. Meyers is considered more likely to go in the middle rounds.
Meyers and Harmon became the first receivers from the same school to make the All-ACC team in the same season. They both had 1,000-yard seasons, which was a first in school history. Meyers broke Torry Holt’s single-season receptions record (88 in 1998).
The top two receivers are going pro and N.C. State’s offense will also have to replace five senior starters and two assistant coaches. Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley struggled in the bowl loss with a season-low 139 passing yards. He completed 19 of 32 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.
Offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz left before the bowl game to become the head coach at Appalachian State. Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford did not coach in Monday’s game either. He was hired as Louisville’s offensive coordinator.
N.C. State coach Dave Doeren has already hired a quarterbacks coach (Kurt Roper) to replace Drinkwitz and promoted two assistants to co-coordinators. John Garrison was hired from Florida Atlantic to replace Ledford as the line coach.
Receivers Emeka Emezie and C.J. Riley were Finley’s top targets in the bowl game. Emezie figures to be the top receiver next season for the new quarterback. Emezie finished 2018 with 53 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns.
Meyers missed a game earlier in the season with an ankle injury and freshman receiver Thayer Thomas filled in with nine catches for 114 yards. Thomas finished the season with 34 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns.
Comments