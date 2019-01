Zion Williamson on he and RJ Barrett: “If we are both on, I feel bad for the other team.”

January 28, 2019 10:39 PM

Duke Blue Devils star Zion Wiliamson said if he and his fellow freshman star, RJ Barrett, are both on their games on the same night opposing teams have little chance to beat the Blue Devils. They led Duke past Notre Dame on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.