Tar Heels get commitment from four-star Texas QB, Malik Hornsby

North Carolina coach Mack Brown watches his team during the Tar Heels’ Spring football game on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The Mack Brown effect is being felt all the way down in the Lone Star State. Wednesday night UNC got a verbal commitment from Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) dual-threat quarterback Malik Hornsby, who announced his decision on Twitter.

Hornsby tweeted that he was “100% committed the UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA please respect my decision UNC BLUEHEAVEN here I come.”





Brown coached at Texas from 1998-2013 and is no stranger to recruiting players from the talent-rich, football crazed state.





Hornsby (6-2, 175) is the No. 16 player in Texas in the class of 2020. A four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Hornsby is the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country. Last season he completed 75 of 128 passes for 1,969 yards and 23 touchdowns. Using his legs, Hornsby rushed for 772 yards and 13 more scores.





Carolina has 13 players verbally committed in the class of 2020 and Hornsby is now the highest ranked of the group and only quarterback in the bunch so far. Brown took over for former coach Larry Fedora in December of 2018 and quickly made his presence felt on the recruiting trail. His class of 2019 was highlighted by Sun Valley dual-threat quarterback Sam Howell, who originally committed to Florida State.



