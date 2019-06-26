Beer, wine sales now legal at college stadiums in North Carolina

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper is shown here in a file photo. On Thursday, Cooper’s office said a ventilation equipment manufacturer will create 403 jobs in Shelby through an expansion of its Cleveland County operations.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Let the beer flow and the profits roll in.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday signed a bill into law that allows legal beer and wine sales at campus sporting events throughout the UNC system.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
An Illinois native, Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. Prior to his arrival in Durham, he worked for newspapers in Columbia and Spartanburg, S.C., Biloxi, Miss., and Charlotte covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly.
Comments