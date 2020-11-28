Rock Hill Herald Logo
Live in-game ACC football blog: Duke faces Georgia Tech in Atlanta

It had been so long since Duke and Georgia Tech last played a football game that many ACC fans probably had forgotten who or when they last played.

A reminder: Duke was beaten by North Carolina on Nov. 7 and later had its game with Wake Forest canceled while Georgia Tech’s last game was Oct. 31 against Notre Dame. The Yellow Jackets then had games with Pitt and Miami postponed because of coronavirus issues.

The Blue Devils (2-6, 1-6 ACC) and Yellow Jackets (2-5, 2-4 ACC) finally got in a 7 p.m. game Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, playing for the 88th consecutive season:

Duke’s Shelton out due to COVID-19 protocols

Duke announced before the game that starting linebacker Rocky Shelton II, a redshirt sophomore, did not make the trip to Atlanta due to the school’s COVID-19 protocols. The school said an assessment by Duke’s medical personnel indicated no other members of the program were at risk because of Shelton’s circumstance.

Profile Image of Chip Alexander
Chip Alexander
In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
