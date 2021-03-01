Dabo Swinney speaks to why Derion Kendrick is no longer with Clemson’s program

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the Derion Kendrick situation for the first time following Monday’s practice, addressing the fact that the star cornerback is no longer with the team

Kendrick has yet to enter the transfer portal, according to a source, but he won’t be returning to Clemson.

The Rock Hill native could enter the NFL’s supplemental draft or transfer.

Clemson Tigers cornerback Deion Kendrick celebrates his sack of Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. The Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish faced off in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

“Really not much to say about that other than he’s not with us anymore, but also to say I love D.K.,” Swinney said. “Man, he’s a young man that I’ve always loved as a football player. He’s got a really good heart. He’s never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that. Just sometimes there just needs to be a change.”

Kendrick was a first-team All-ACC player last season after appearing in nine games, with eight starts. He signed with Clemson in the class of 2018 as a five-star recruit from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill.

Kendrick started his college career as a receiver, before switching to defense in the spring of 2019. He earned second-team All-ACC honors that year and first-team All-ACC honors in 2020.

“Just so thankful I had the opportunity to help him and hopefully make a difference for him these past three years. Thankful for all of his contributions to our team and our program,” Swinney said. “Will be pulling for him wherever his next stop is and always be here for him.”

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald acc Top Clemson defender Derion Kendrick no longer with program February 28, 2021 9:19 AM