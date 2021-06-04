Coach K says Duke’s Jon Scheyer is ‘one of the smartest coaches in the country’

At age 33, Jon Scheyer is the same age Mike Krzyzewski was when he became the Blue Devils’ coach back in 1980.

Krzyzewski had been Army’s head coach since 1975 when he arrived at Duke. Scheyer has no head coaching experience.

But Krzyzewski said Scheyer, who’s been on Duke’s staff since 2013, is equipped to keep the Blue Devils winning when Krzyzewski retires after this season.

“Jon’s done everything, and in the last few years, we’ve taken it up to another level,” Krzyzewski said Thursday during a press conference at Cameron Indoor Stadium. “He’s one of the smartest coaches in the country, to be quite frank with you. Nobody knows that as well as I do.”

In some aspects, Krzyzewski started handing over responsibilities for Duke’s basketball program the past couple of seasons.

Scheyer, who’ll take over as head coach when Krzyzewski steps aside in April 2022, and assistant coaches Chris Carrawell and Nolan Smith have had more and more control of things that previous assistants may have.

“They understand the core values and everything that we do, and then Jon will be able to put his own personal stuff on it,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s not going to say, ‘What did Coach K do?’ They don’t do that now. I don’t have complete control over my practices now. I’ll say, ‘I thought we were supposed to do this,’ and they would respond, ‘Coach, we think that this would be better.’ I’m kidding a little bit about that, but not completely.”

When Krzyzewski informed Duke’s administration, mainly president Vince Price, retiring athletic director Kevin White and incoming athletic director Nina King, of his plans to coach one more season before retiring, they were all in favor of Scheyer being the man to replace him.

“I’m extremely excited, if not absolutely euphoric about future prospects,” White said Thursday.

Duke is holding a press conference to introduce Scheyer Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.