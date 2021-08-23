Gamecock transfer Jordan Rhodes finds new football home. He’s staying in the SEC

South Carolina football’s Jordan Rhodes The State

A recent South Carolina transfer has landed with another SEC program.

Former Gamecock offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes has transferred to play for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, the Rebels announced on Monday morning. Rhodes has two years of eligibility remaining and will be able to play in 2021.

Rhodes entered the transfer portal on Aug. 13. He played in 20 games for South Carolina, mainly as a reserve offensive lineman. Last year, Rhodes opted out of the 2020 season and eventually opted back in.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman was a three-star prospect in the class of 2017 out of Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

South Carolina football does not have Ole Miss on its schedule this year.