Winthrop roundup: positive results in soccer openers, baseball gets new pitching coach

As Winthrop students venture back to Rock Hill to start another school year, so too do the Eagle athletes return to the pitch and court to start the journey toward what they hope will be another successful season in Big South Conference play.
The women’s soccer team broke the seal on the 2018-19 athletic calendar, notching a full-time, 1-1 draw with Coastal Carolina to begin the season. Junior Natalie Royaards found the net for the Eagles, lodging her first goal of the young season. The Eagle women then turned away visiting South Carolina State Friday evening, recording a 2-1 decision. Gabi Hull and JoJo Taylor recorded goals for the Eagles, with Taylor’s decisive strike coming in the 64th minute.
The men’s soccer team opened its fall campaign Friday night, as six Eagles put their names in the books in a dominating 6-0 result against Georgia Southwestern. Freshman forward Alfie Rogers tallied his first career goal just 25 seconds into the match, with five more Eagles adding to the total between the 24th and 57th minutes. The final matched the Eagles’ largest margin of victory over the last six seasons, equaling a 6-0 win against Brevard in 2013.
Volleyball hits the hardwood
The women’s volleyball team traveled to Atlanta this week to participate in the Georgia Tech Tournament. The Eagles and Abilene Christian battled in the first match of the year, with a decisive fifth set required to settle the proceedings. ACU took down the Eagles in that fifth set, claiming the match, 3-2. The host Yellow Jackets then defeated the Eagles in three sets later Friday evening. Idaho State claimed another five-set decision from Winthrop Saturday morning, followed by a 3-1 Georgetown victory over Winthrop to close out the tournament.
“Although the final result wasn’t what we had hoped, we are proud of the fight in these young ladies. You have to appreciate their tenacity and effort,” said head coach Chuck Rey in comments issued through the university. “Our defense was excellent and we out dug almost all our opponents and our blocking continually improved. As we learn to manage situations, we will be a very good team.”
Baseball welcomes newcomers
Winthrop baseball will welcome 11 new faces for 2018. Ten of those will take the field, and another will help guide them.
Eagle pitching coach Clint Chrysler accepted a new role at North Carolina State in late July, and Winthrop head coach Tom Riginos wasted little time in selecting his successor. D1Baseball.com first reported the selection of Winthrop volunteer assistant Austin Hill as the new pitching coach. Hill is a 2012 Spring Valley graduate, and pitched at South Carolina.
Hill will help guide five new pitchers as part of the 2018 recruiting class. 10 new Eagles in total will join the roster, including two players from Wando High School in Mount Pleasant and another from Waccamaw High School in Pawleys Island.
“We are very excited to welcome the 2018 recruiting class to campus,” said Riginos in a release through the university. “With the 2018 recruiting class we had very specific needs and I believed we met all of our needs in this class. This class will bring depth and help the continued success of the program. All of these young men are of high character, great students and come from great families, along with being outstanding baseball players. The future is bright for Winthrop baseball.”
Softball offering instruction
Winthrop softball will host instructional clinics on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, with a prospect camp to be conducted on Sept. 15. The instructional sessions will focus on pitching and catching, infield and outfield defense, and hitting and offensive skills. Each session will be $40. The prospect camp will feature seventh graders through high school players, and includes instruction, lunch, and five games. The cost for that camp is $160 per player. For additional details or registration, contact Winthrop head coach Windy Thees at theesw@winthrop.edu.
