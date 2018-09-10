What’s going on with Winthrop University’s fall sports?

It’s been a pretty nice week for Winthrop women’s soccer forward Lexi Sheely.
The freshman started the week by providing the decisive strike in the 81st minute in a 2-1 victory over at Jacksonville Sunday evening. She added the first Big South Conference award of her career just two days later. Sheely was named the Big South Freshman of the Week earlier this month by the league office.
Sheely and her teammates then booked another victory, taking down visiting Alabama A&M, 3-2. Allie Thomas started the scoring for the Eagles, clearing the keeper in the 16th minute. Katie Colwick extended the advantage to two just under 15 minutes later, knocking home a cross. Alabama A&M (0-6) found the net four minutes later, before Winthrop (4-1-1) tallied what would eventually be the decisive goal on an Alyssa Fernandez score.
Thomas added an assist in Sunday’s home match against the College of Charleston, finding Natalie Royaards on an equalizer in the 69th minute. Charleston put home the eventual game-winner in the 75th minute, however, in a 2-1 result. Winthrop (4-2-1) heads to Presbyterian at 2:00 Saturday to begin Big South Conference play.
Men’s soccer falls to Georgia State
The Eagles’ men’s soccer team led 1-0 after the first half at Eagle Field Saturday night, but three second-half goals by Georgia State proved insurmountable in a 3-1 win by the visiting Panthers.
Freshman Alfie Rogers put home his second goal of the campaign in the 41st minute, beating Panther keeper Paul Tyson to give the Eagles their lone lead of the match. Georgia State (3-2) drew level just into the second half, as Lukas Joyner put home his first of two goals.
Matthew Fearnley provided the eventual game-winner in the 56th minute, scoring on a long strike off a 50-50 ball. Joyner’s third goal came just two minutes later, providing the final tally.
Winthrop (1-3) will be off until Saturday, when new Big South member USC Upstate visits Rock Hill for the first league match of the year. That match will kick off at 7 p.m.
Men’s golf announces schedule
Winthrop coach Kevin Pendley announced Friday the men’s golf schedule, which commences later this month at the Sam Hall Intercollegiate in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Winthrop will appear in that tourney for the first time since 2010. That year the Eagles finished 12th. The Eagles then will have a week off before back-to-back tournaments at the Firestone Invitational (Akron, Ohio) and Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational (Bridgeport, W.Va.) on October 1-2 and 8-9.
The first South Carolina tourney for Winthrop will be at Kiawah Island on Nov. 4-6.
The Eagles will return to Turtle Point for this tourney, where they tied for ninth last season. Winthrop also will play in the Palmetto State March 11-12 at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, March 22-24 at the Furman Golf Club in Greenville, and at Patriot Golf Club at Grand Harbor in Ninety-Six in the Big South Championship on April 18-20.
“(I’m) excited about our schedule for this season,” said Pendley in the release. “We will see some great courses and quality competition every week!”
Volleyball takes two of three
The tide is turning for Winthrop volleyball.
After a bit of a slow start to the season, the Eagles now have taken three of their last four matches, including two of three at the Spartan-Aggie Invitational in Greensboro last weekend.
Winthrop took the first set, 25-21, against UNC Greensboro Friday night, before the Spartans bounced back to take the next three sets and the match. Jace Kleffner and Phoebe Wu each recorded double-digit kills for the Eagles, with Kleffner notching 15 and Wu 12.
The Eagles then bounced back Saturday to take two matches in straight sets. Winthrop took down North Carolina A&T early Saturday, recording a 25-13, 25-11, 25-10 decision. Sydney Gunter recorded 12 kills on the match. Winthrop then defeated Delaware State, 25-17, 25-9, and 25-11, later Saturday afternoon to close out the weekend.
Winthrop (3-7) plays its first home match of the campaign Tuesday night, welcoming The Citadel to Winthrop Coliseum. That match is slated for a 7 p.m. start.
