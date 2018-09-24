Winthrop sports roundup: three Eagles win Big South player of the week honors

It was a big week for superlatives among Winthrop athletes. Three Eagles received honors from the Big South Conference office in recognition of their individual efforts early last week.
Winthrop women’s soccer claimed two of the plaudits, with junior forward Allie Thomas splitting the Attacking Player of the Week honors with Jasmine Casarez of Radford. Thomas put home both goals in the Eagles 2-0 victory over Presbyterian. Eagle defender Arryana Daniels, one of the active group that limited the Blue Hose to a single try on frame, was awarded Defensive Player of the Week honors.
The third award went to Eagle senior men’s golfer Michael McKee. McKee’s one-under 212 (73-70-69) earned McKee a tie for 10th at the Sam Hall Intercollegiate in Hattiesburg, Miss., earning him the Big South Men’s Golfer of the Week recognition. This is the first such award for a Winthrop golfer in nearly two years.
Volleyball continues its hot streak
Winthrop volleyball enjoyed another productive week, with the Eagles taking two matches to open Big South play. Winthrop claimed a 3-1 victory Tuesday evening at Gardner-Webb, taking the final three sets after a 25-21 opening-set victory by the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Phoebe Wu paced the Eagles with nine kills, while three other Eagles added seven or more.
The Eagles then put away High Point on the road in straight sets Saturday. Jace Kleffner led Winthrop with 10 kills in the 25-13, 25-19, 25-21 victory over the Panthers. Winthrop (6-8, 2-0 Big South) has won three matches in a row and five of its last six.
The team has three home matches this week, with Radford visiting Winthrop Coliseum Tuesday, Presbyterian Friday, and Charleston Southern Saturday.
Women’s soccer stays undefeated in league play
Winthrop women’s soccer showed no ill effects from an eight-day layoff Saturday, putting away visiting Hampton, 3-1. Katie Colwick gave the Eagles the first goal of the match in the 11th minute, putting back a blocked attempt. The score stayed the same until the 84th minute, when Laurin Uptegrove dented the net off a Lauryn Jennings assist to provide a two-goal advantage.
After a Hampton goal in the 85th minute, Keeley Leising put home a try nearly 40 seconds later to cap a chaotic three-minute stretch and provide the final margin. Winthrop (6-2-1, 2-0-0 Big South) continues its home stand Wednesday night, welcoming Gardner-Webb for a league match. The match will kick off at 6 p.m.
Men’s soccer falls on golden goal
Winthrop men’s soccer hosted Davidson Saturday night, ending a two-week respite. Davidson’s Jamie DiLuzio sent the Alumni Weekend gathering home unhappy, putting home a penalty in extra time to author a 2-1 Wildcat victory over the Eagles. Davidson’s Jaylen Thompson put the Wildcats on the board first, notching a goal in the 36th minute. A Jordan Walshaw penalty drew Winthrop level in the 61st minute.
After neither side converted in the final half-hour, the match went to extra time. DiLuzio then ended the match in the 92nd minute. Winthrop (1-4, 0-0) plays its first Big South match of the season Tuesday, welcoming new Big South member USC Upstate to Eagle Field. The match was postponed for 10 days following the effects of Hurricane Florence. High Point is also slated to visit Winthrop for a home match Saturday.
Proctor performs at Oracle ITA Masters
Winthrop women’s tennis star Lauren Proctor competed in the Oracle ITA Masters Tournament in Malibu, Calif., last week, reaching the final eight in singles competition. Proctor defeated Maria Siopacha of George Washington in straight sets and Michigan’s Giulia Pairone in three sets, before falling to Vanderbilt’s Fernanda Contreras in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Proctor teamed with UNC Asheville’s Henry Patten in mixed doubles at the tournament, notching a first-round victory before bowing out in the second round.
Men’s home basketball schedule finalized
Winthrop announced Tuesday its complete 2018-2019 men’s basketball schedule. Six non-conference opponents will visit Winthrop Coliseum, with Pfeiffer (Tuesday, Nov. 13) starting the home slate. East Tennessee State visits Saturday, Nov. 17, with games against Central Penn (Nov. 24), Hiwassee (Dec. 16), Maryland Eastern Shore (Dec. 20), and Prairie View A&M (Dec. 29) rounding out the non-league schedule.
