Winthrop: superlatives for three Eagles athletes, new assistant for women’s hoops

Winthrop athletes have proven quite adept at earning superlatives, and three Eagles received plaudits from the Big South Conference this week for outstanding performances in their individual sports.
Junior Harper Henson parlayed a second-place finish in the Winthrop/adidas Invitational into the Big South’s Cross Country Runner of the Week award, as presented Wednesday. The honor is Henson’s second, as she previously received the honor in September of 2016, her freshman season.
Joining Henson are volleyball players Siani Yamaguchi and Carlie Skelton. Yamaguchi was named Big South Player of the Week, with Skelton receiving Defender of the Week mention. Both players starred in back-to-back matches at USC Upstate and UNC Asheville, earning the recognition from the conference.
Volleyball keeps rolling
Yamaguchi, Skelton, and their teammates have been on a tremendous streak of late. The women have won five matches in a row, dropping just three sets in that time. Two of those wins came this past week, with a straight-sets road victory at Campbell Tuesday night and a 3-1 victory against Hampton Saturday.
The Eagles defeated the Camels, 25-13, 25-19, 25-18, Tuesday night in Buies Creek. Lily Leistiko paced the Eagles in kills (11) and blocks (three), with Yamaguchi tallying 40 assists to set up the Winthrop win. Skelton added 18 digs for the Eagles.
Yamaguchi again led her side in assists Saturday’s 25-17, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22 win versus Hampton, collecting 46. Skelton’s 19 digs barely eclipsed Yamaguchi’s 15 in the match. Lourdes Rosario made her case for conference honors against the Pirates, leading Winthrop in kills (18), aces (2) and blocks (1).
Winthrop (11-10, 7-2 Big South) travels to Radford Saturday afternoon, and returns home a week from Friday to host UNC Asheville.
Successful Saturday
Saturday was a great day for Winthrop athletics. Men’s and women’s soccer both joined the volleyball club in victory to close out the weekend.
Freshman forward Jonathan Foster put home a shot from the edge of the box in the 69th minute off assists from Leif Estevez and Michael Smith, giving the men’s side a 1-0 victory over Campbell Saturday in Buies Creek. Keeper Aidan McCormick turned away six Camel shots, collecting a clean sheet in only his second start as an Eagle.
The win was a much-needed bounce-back result for the men, having dropped a mid-week conference tilt against Gardner-Webb at home Tuesday.
Winthrop (3-8, 2-4 Big South) next plays a non-conference match at top-ranked North Carolina Tuesday night. The Eagles return to league play next Saturday afternoon at Radford.
The women, meanwhile, knocked off High Point on a golden goal from Keeley Leising in the 92nd minute, taking home a 2-1 decision on Senior Day.
High Point’s Skyler Prillaman broke the seal in the 81st minute, putting home the Panther goal off a free kick. Lexi Sheely drew the Eagles level in the 85th minute, sending the equalizer into the left side of the goal.
Leising then drilled the penalty past the Panther keeper for the decisive mark in extra time.
The Winthrop women (8-5-1, 4-3-0 Big South) have three matches in five days this week. Following a Monday afternoon match at UNC Asheville, the Eagles host Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. Wednesday, then travel to Longwood Saturday afternoon, closing out the regular season.
Women’s basketball welcomes new assistant coach
Winthrop women’s basketball has added another coach to Lynette Woodard’s staff.
Deborah Newkirk, who comes to Winthrop following a decade of leading her own Texas-based training facility called Coach ‘Em Up, brings a wealth of experience in teaching and running camps. Newkirk also coached for a year at the University of Kansas, at which Woodard played and began her coaching career.
“Coach Newkirk’s experience and knowledge in coaching and teaching the game of basketball will help guide our young team this season,” said Woodard in a release from the university. “Her enthusiasm and passion is second to none and she will bring a spirit of cohesiveness and commitment that compliments the culture we are building.”
“It’s great to be a Winthrop Eagle,” added Newkirk. “Under the leadership of coach Woodard, this will be a journey of excellence on and off the court.”
