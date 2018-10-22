Winthrop roundup: women’s tennis player claims singles tournament title

The fall tournament season is in full swing for the Winthrop women’s tennis team, and one of the Eagles’ stars has another singles championship to add to her collection.
Junior Alisa Soloveva took down the True-Blue Singles draw as part of the Georgia Southern Shootout tournament, defeating players from Emory, Georgia State, and Mercer on the way to the championship. Soloveva rallied back to beat Mercer’s Katie Sidor in the final match, taking the final two sets, 6-1 and 10-8, after dropping the first set, 6-2.
Tayla Von Eck and Alya Mourad won their respective consolation matches. Von Eck defeated players from North Carolina A&T and Emory to win the White Singles draw, while Mourad won the Freedom Singles draw.
Cross country to compete in championships this week
Winthrop’s men’s and women’s cross country teams will head north Friday to compete in the 2018 Big South Conference Cross Country Championships. The women’s race will commence at 10:30, with the men getting the starting signal at 11:30. The awards ceremony will take place after the race, with an approximate start time of 12:30.
The event is hosted by High Point University, but will be contested in Kernersville, N.C. For fans interested in attending the event, the address is: Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road, Kernersville, N.C., 27284.
Women’s volleyball drops straight-sets road match
Following a week off, the women’s volleyball team hit the road to western Virginia to resume Big South play against Radford. The Highlanders took down the Eagles in straight sets, winning a 25-19, 25-11, 25-19 result.
Lourdes Rosario paced the Eagles with eight kills and two blocks.
Winthrop (11-11, 7-3 Big South) returns home this week for a Friday match with UNC Asheville and Saturday contest against USC Upstate. Friday’s match gets underway at 6 p.m., and will feature Winthrop’s Killing Cancer event. Fans are asked to dress in pink for the event. The Saturday tilt with Upstate will start at 2 p.m.
Women’s soccer looks to rebound in Big South tournament
The Big South Conference women’s soccer tournament begins Friday at campus sites, with the higher seeds hosting. Winthrop will likely be hitting the road for that opening round, with designs on earning their way back close to home.
Winthrop (8-8-1, 4-6 Big South) played three matches last week, with a match at UNC Asheville rescheduled from Oct. 10 to last Monday, due to the effects of Tropical Storm Michael. The Eagles dropped all three matches by one goal apiece, starting with a 2-1 result at Asheville. Junior forward Clara Conboy notched her first goal of the season in that match, putting home a rebound off a Keeley Leising free kick.
Following a 1-0 shutout of the Eagles by Charleston Southern on Wednesday, Longwood bested Winthrop in Saturday’s season finale, taking a 2-1 decision in Farmville, Va. Junior defender Dylan Patterson found the net for Winthrop’s lone goal.
The final bracket for the tournament will be announced Wednesday, after Tuesday’s matches complete the Big South regular season schedule.
The opening-round winners will advance to the tournament semifinals and finals, which will be played at the Matthews Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C.
Men’s soccer drops two
Winthrop men’s soccer returned to Big South play Saturday afternoon, following a 4-0 loss at top-ranked North Carolina Tuesday night. Despite a spirited effort, the Eagles dropped a 3-1 decision to the Highlanders.
Graduate student Davis Bryan provided the goal for the Eagles, putting a ball Marc Carreras and Jonathan Foster assisted, into the right corner of the net in the 71st minute. The mark was one of the seven shots Winthrop put on frame in the match.
Winthrop (3-10, 2-5 Big South) travels to College of Charleston Tuesday night for a non-league match, before returning to Eagle Field for next Saturday’s Senior Night festivities against Longwood. Next Saturday’s match will kick off at 7 p.m.
Basketball season tickets still available
Men’s and women’s basketball season tickets are still available for purchase. Men’s tickets are $115 apiece, while women’s tickets are $50 individually, or $40 with the purchase of a men’s season ticket.
For more information, visit the Tickets link at winthropeagles.com.
