Winthrop roundup: Eagles baseball to play at Charlotte Knights’ stadium in 2019

The superlatives keep rolling in for Winthrop athletes. Six Eagle athletes received Big South Conference honors across two sports during the prior week.
Two Eagle cross country runners received All-Academic Big South mention from the league at last Friday’s Big South Cross Country Championships. Tyler Thatcher received academic plaudits on the men’s side, while Harper Henson received honors on the women’s team.
Four Winthrop women’s soccer players were also named to their All-Conference team, as announced by the league last Thursday. Sophomore defender Arryana Daniels was named a first team All-Big South performer. Juniors Allie Thomas (forward) and Dylan Patterson (midfielder/defender) received spots on the second team. Senior JoJo Taylor was selected to the Big South All-Academic Team.
Soccer teams complete seasons
The men’s and women’s soccer seasons came to a close over the weekend.
The men finished with a Senior Day victory Saturday over Longwood, turning away the Lancers, 4-1. Alfie Rogers put the Eagles ahead in the 13th minute, cashing in an assist from Michael Smith. After Longwood put home the equalizer in the 42nd minute, Rogers struck again.
The freshman from England drilled a penalty in the 66th minute to give the Eagles a lead they would not relinquish. Junior Leif Estevez added two marks in the 80th and 81st minutes for good measure, with a second assist from Smith setting up the game’s final score.
Winthrop (4-11, 3-5 Big South) completes its season with the victory.
The Eagle women were eliminated from the Big South Tournament Sunday afternoon, dropping a 4-0 result at Gardner-Webb.
Gardner-Webb’s Stina Kleppe scored the first of her two goals in the 13th minute, giving the Runnin’ Bulldogs a lead that stood for the remainder of the match. Gabi Hull paced the Eagles with four shots on goal, while Natalie Royaards put two on frame.
The Eagle women finish the season with an 8-9-1 overall record, tallying a 4-6 mark in Big South play.
Cross country competes at Big South Championships
The Eagle cross country teams completed their seasons in High Point Friday morning, competing in cold and rainy conditions. Henson continued her strong season, placing 18th with a finish of 19:30.1. Seniors Kelsey Ballou (37th) and Ashley Graham (50th) placed in the top 50 among the women.
Freshman Will Metcalf-Shull finished 41st on the men’s side, recording a time of 28:26.2.
The women’s team finished eighth among the 11 schools, with the men finishing ninth.
Volleyball continues in third place
Winthrop volleyball bounced back from a straight-sets loss to UNC Asheville Friday night, putting away USC Upstate in four sets Saturday.
After a 25-22 first-set Eagle victory, the Spartans rallied back to take the second set, 25-21. Winthrop (12-12, 8-4 Big South) then took the next two sets in convincing fashion, 25-18 and 25-20, to put away Upstate.
Four Eagles recorded double-digit kills in the match, with Phoebe Wu’s 13 pacing the Eagles. Makayla Doyle notched 12 kills and six blocks, with Jace Kleffner tallying 11 kills and Lourdes Rosario 10.
Siani Yamaguchi continued her productive season, recording 42 assists in the match.
The Eagles are on the road for two matches this week, traveling to Charleston Southern Friday night and Presbyterian Saturday afternoon.
Winthrop baseball returns to Charlotte
The Charlotte Knights announced last week their Collegiate Baseball Series at BB&T Ballpark this coming spring, and Tom Riginos’ Eagles will be among the teams competing. The Knights announced Winthrop will face off with Davidson on March 13. The full 2019 Eagles schedule is slated to be released soon.
Winthrop basketball participates in Big South Media Day
The Big South Conference held its Media Day last Tuesday, and the All-Conference teams and projected orders of finish were unveiled.
The Eagle men were projected to finish second among Big South teams, receiving two first-place votes and 280 combined points, trailing only 2018 Big South tournament champion Radford. Forward Josh Ferguson received second-team preseason All-Big South honors.
The Winthrop women were projected to finish 11th.
The men begin their season with a Nov. 6 game at SEC foe Vanderbilt. The women kick things off two days later, with a trip to Big Ten member Wisconsin.
Comments