All 5 starters in double figures, Winthrop gets first win of men’s basketball season

Senior guard Adam Pickett scored a career-high 24 points and Winthrop got its first men’s basketball win of the season, beating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 94-82 Saturday night.

All five Winthrop starters hit double-digit points. Guards Nych Smith and Bjorn Broman added 17 and 13, freshman Micheal Anumba scored an early career-high of 13 and Josh Ferguson added 13 more down in the paint. The Eagles knocked down 14 3-pointers and improved to 1-1 on the season.

Visiting Winthrop led 43-42 at halftime, and the Eagles made their move about five minutes into the second period with a 7-0 run to take the lead. Anumba hit a pair of buckets during that spurt, before Ferguson and Pickett each added a 3 to push the lead to 71-58 and force an SIU-Edwardsville timeout. Pat Kelsey’s team grew its lead out to as many as 17 points, and held on from their for a confidence-boosting road win.

The Eagles are back in action Tuesday, Nov. 13 at home against Pfeiffer.