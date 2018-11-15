Winthrop women get in the win column for first time in 2018-19

Winthrop won its women’s basketball home opener Wednesday evening in Rock Hill, downing North Carolina Central 66-41.
Wisconsin and Georgia gave Winthrop women’s basketball serious beatings in the Eagles’ first two games of the season. But those kinds of games help pay the bills, and Lynette Woodard’s team got a much more realistic test of its progress against another set of Eagles and fellow mid-majors, at home Wednesday night.
Winthrop (1-2) jumped on Central (0-3) immediately, taking a 15-3 first quarter lead. Central cut the lead to 30-20 at one point in the first half, before Winthrop pulled away in the second half, winning the third and fourth quarters by seven and eight-point margins.
Jah’Che Whitfield led Winthrop with 15 points and Kem Nwadubu pitched in 14 and Anika Riley 10. Maleeah Langstaff contributed four steals and two blocked shots at the other end of the court. Winthrop outscored Central 17-4 in points off turnovers.
Rock Hill High grad and Winthrop true freshman Rikoya Anderson played the final two minutes of the game, hitting a pair of free throws.
Winthrop is back in action Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against Newberry, part of a Homecoming doubleheader with the men’s team, which plays East Tennessee State at 2:30 p.m.
