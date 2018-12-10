It’s a streak! Winthrop women’s basketball edges Elon for third win in a row

A sizzling first quarter helped Winthrop build a 25-9 lead and the Eagles held on to knock off Elon on Sunday afternoon for the program’s third straight women’s basketball win.
It’s not been an easy couple of years for the program, but the three-game streak -- the Eagles’ first since 2015 -- represents a brighter future. Senior guard Courtney Hagaman poured in 23 points and junior Essence Cowan added 13 to lead Winthrop’s scoring.
Visiting Elon outscored the Eagles in the middle two quarters, but the hosts edged the final period 16-12. Elon had two looks at the basket in the final 30 seconds but couldn’t hit and Winthrop improved to 4-5. The Eagles’ four wins is already tied for most in a season since the team won 17 in 2014-15.
During the win streak, the Eagles beat College of Charleston by eight points, South Carolina State by seven and the Phoenix by one. In the midst of exams, Lynette Woodard’s team is off until Dec. 18 when it faces Georgia Southern on the road.
