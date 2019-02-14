College baseball starts this weekend at Winthrop Ballpark. And so do beer, wine sales

Winthrop’s baseball season start Friday, with an interesting new twist for fans. Twist off, that is.

Starting this weekend, visitors to Winthrop Ballpark and Terry Softball Complex will be able to purchase wine and beer at concession stands.

“We are always looking for new ways to improve the gameday experience for our fans,” said Dr. Ken Halpin, Winthrop’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics.

Winthrop’s concessionaire partner Sodexo will administer all sales, which will be open to fans over the age of 21 years old who present a legal and accepted form of identification. Alcohol sales at baseball games will end at the beginning of the bottom of the seventh inning, while softball game alcohol sales will end at the start of the fifth inning (fifth inning of the second game for a doubleheader).

All alcohol will be poured and served in plastic cups.

“We are running this as a trial program and if successful, we intend to expand the program to events at the Coliseum,” said Halpin. “We are committed to ensuring all of our fans enjoy their time at Winthrop sporting events, and also do so in a safe and responsible manner.”





Winthrop opens the 2019 campaign at home this weekend with a three-game series against Toledo.

Fans should get first looks at standout Eagle pitchers Zach Peek and Nate Pawelczyk. Peek was an honorable mention All-Conference pick in 2018, while Pawelczyk made second team All-Conference. Winthrop is coming off a 25-31 season, while the Rockets were 22-33. Tom Riginos starts his ninth season in charge of Winthrop baseball.

Friday’s game starts at 4 p.m., Saturday’s at 3 and Sunday’s at 1. The Eagles were picked tied for third in the Big South preseason polls, but only six votes separated preseason No. 1 Campbell from Radford, which was tied with Winthrop. Each of the top-four teams got at least one first place vote and the conference championship chase should be very tight. Conference play begins March 15.





Winthrop’s softball season started last weekend but the Eagles don’t play a home series until March 15 against Longwood.