Winthrop roundup: starting pitchers combine for 18 strikeouts in doubleheader sweep

Rain cost Winthrop baseball one scheduled game this past weekend, but the Eagles were able to sneak in a Sunday doubleheader against visiting George Mason. The Eagles swept the two games, improving to 3-3.

Sophomore righty Zach Peek (1-0) threw seven innings in Game 1, fanning 10 and walking three while allowing just one earned run. Spencer Yankle hammered an RBI triple to plate the Eagles’ first run, with a two-run Hunter Lipscomb homer providing the winning margin. Redshirt freshman Mason Groves recorded his first career save in support of Peek.

Junior hurler Nate Pawelczyk (2-0) blanked the Patriots over seven innings in the nightcap, whiffing eight and walking just two. Pawelczyk surrendered four Patriot hits. Matthew Mulkey went deep for Winthrop in the second game, while Lipscomb and Yankle drove in a pair each.

The Eagles travel to top-5 opponent Florida for a three-game series Friday-Sunday.

Men’s golf begins season

Winthrop’s men’s golf team begins its season this week, with the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, South Carolina, launching the spring slate.

“Coming off the previous couple of years, which have been a bit of a struggle for us, we showed more quality golf and consistency (in the fall season),” said coach Kevin Pendley in comments to the university as part of a season preview. “We want to build off the strong finishes from the last couple of events of the fall.”

The men will compete in tournaments in Aiken (Mar. 11-12) and Greenville (Mar. 22-24), before heading to University Place, Wash. on Apr. 1-2 to take part in the Redhawks Invitational. The Big South Championship will be contested April 18-20 at the Patriot at Grand Harbor in Greenwood.

Rain adjusts tennis schedules

The rain that swept through the Rock Hill area Friday claimed the scheduled men’s and women’s tennis matches as victims. The women’s tennis match, already postponed from Jan. 30 due to inclement weather, was rescheduled for 2 p.m. on Mar. 28 at the Rock Hill Tennis Center. The men’s match against Radford was postponed until 2 p.m. on Mar. 27, also at the Rock Hill Tennis Center.

The men’s Sunday match at Elon was also postponed, with the makeup date announced for Wednesday. The men are also slated for matches at 3 p.m.m Friday against UNC Greensboro and 1 p.m. Sunday versus UNC Asheville, with both played at the Rock Hill Tennis Center. The women resume play Wednesday, with a 2 p.m. match at Presbyterian.

Softball takes one of three at Charlotte First Pitch Classic

After softball games with Lehigh and Charlotte were canceled due to rain at the Charlotte First Pitch Classic, the Eagles were limited to just three contests.

Winthrop claimed a 6-2 victory over Youngstown State Sunday afternoon, in which junior outfielder Morgan Lowers continued her hot hitting. Lowers drilled a two-run homer in the first to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead, the first of her two hits in the game. Leadoff hitter Tori Walker’s double to center in the second scored Logan Webb and gave the Eagles a lead they would not surrender.

Fourteenth-ranked South Carolina claimed a 15-1 victory over the Eagles in the second contest Sunday. Taylor Charlton went 2-for-2 for the Eagles, scoring Winthrop’s lone run on a wild pitch. Charlotte defeated the Eagles, 9-1, in a Monday afternoon contest rescheduled from the weekend event. Brooke Ellison plated the Eagles’ run with a first-inning single.

Winthrop (7-6) resumes play at the Purple-Gold Invitational in Greenville, N.C. Friday-Sunday. The Eagles will face off against UMass, Columbia, and host East Carolina.

Covil one of three finalists for Big South Fan of the Year

Winthrop student Michael Covil, who runs the @WinthropLive Twitter account, is one of the three finalists in the Big South Fan of the Year contest. The contest, which features fellow finalists Noelle Thomas of Campbell and Jeff Silverthorne of Hampton, awards to the winner a prize package from Segra and Spirit Communications that includes an iPad Mini and other awards. If Covil wins the award, it would be Winthrop’s second such honor in four years. 2017 graduate Morgan Page (formerly Ruff) won the 2016 Fan of the Year vote.