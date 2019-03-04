Winthrop roundup: Eagles of the Month named, and both come from the diamond

February’s Eagles of the Month named

Right-handed pitcher Nate Pawelczyk and softball outfielder Morgan Lowers received Eagles of the Month honors for February.

Pawelczyk finished February with a 2-0 record and 1.50 ERA. The senior hurler fanned 13 in his February outings, allowing just nine hits and four walks. His final start of the month was a masterful one, with seven shutout innings against George Mason.

Lowers hit .488 in February contests, belting three home runs and driving in 14. The senior Virginia native recorded 12 of those runs batted in over the first 10 games of the year, with a career-high four driven in against Omaha.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

Women’s tennis opens conference play in style

Winthrop women’s tennis picked up where it closed last season, recording a decisive 7-0 result at Presbyterian.

Tayla Van Eck and Ellie Burns took the doubles point for the Eagles, recording a 7-5 finish. The Eagles (5-3, 1-0 Big South) then swept the six singles courts, with five of those victories coming in straight sets. Rafaela Santos provided the lone three-set victory, notching a 12-10 result in the third.

The women host Asheville Wednesday and Radford Thursday, as Big South play continues. Both matches are slated to begin at 2 p.m.

Softball has another solid weekend

The Eagle softball team split four weekend contests at East Carolina’s Purple-Gold Invitational.

UMass took a 3-2 decision Friday afternoon, with the Eagles’ second tilt of the day against East Carolina canceled due to rain. Winthrop then rebounded with a comeback victory Saturday morning, scoring two runs in the seventh to knock off Columbia, 5-4.

Despite a 2-1 loss to UMass in Saturday’s nightcap, the Eagles (9-8) responded in dominant fashion Sunday, pounding the host Pirates, 19-0. Madyson Watson authored the first four shutout innings on the mound, with Lowers one of three Eagles to lodge multi-hit games. Lowers, Ellison, and Taylor Charlton scored three runs apiece for the Eagles, as the trio accounted for 10 Eagle runs driven home.

Winthrop plays a single game at South Carolina Wednesday at 6 p.m., before traveling to Campbell for a four-game series over the weekend to begin Big South play.

Baseball struggles at nationally-ranked Florida

Winthrop baseball traveled to Gainesville to take on the highly-ranked Florida Gators. The Gators took three wins from the Eagles, with Florida scoring 40 total runs in the first two contests.

Sunday’s finale was much closer, as Winthrop fell, 5-3. Nate Pawelczyk allowed five runs in a six-inning complete game, with only one earned. The senior scattered eight hits and fanned four. Scout McFalls, Matthew Mulkey, and Spencer Yankle drove in the Eagles’ runs in the series finale.

The Eagles (3-6) have a home date with UNC Greensboro at 4 p.m. Tuesday, before traveling to Charleston to face The Citadel Wednesday night.

Ivy League foe Penn visits over the weekend for a three-game series. Friday’s contest is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with Saturday a 3 p.m. start and Sunday’s finale scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch.

Lacrosse continues its development

Winthrop’s young lacrosse team continues to find its way, despite dropping a 16-11 decision against Kennesaw State at Eagle Field Saturday.

Freshman Mia Creighton found the nylon on four of her seven attempts to pace the Eagles. Fellow first-year player McKenna Blick also recorded seven attempts, netting three. 22 of the Eagles’ 23 shots were on goal. Winthrop (0-6) has another home match slated for Wednesday, with Palmetto State rival Coastal Carolina making the trip to Rock Hill. Face-off is planned for 4 p.m.

Men’s tennis continues to face bad weather

Winthrop’s men’s tennis team would like the chance to simply take the court again, as its last four matches have been postponed or canceled due to rain. Winthrop, who last played in a 4-3 loss at Coastal Carolina, travels to Statesboro, Georgia, this weekend to take part in two matches on Georgia Southern’s home court. The Eagles draw host Georgia Southern Friday morning at 11, with an outing against Kennesaw State Saturday morning at 11.

Winthrop (5-4, 2-0 Big South) breaks its long stretch away from Rock Hill on March 16 and 17, with Appalachian State and Longwood paying visits.