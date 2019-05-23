This was biggest key in Winthrop baseball’s offensive eruption in Big South tourney

Baseball and beer? Winthrop experiments with alcohol sales at ballpark Winthrop University is selling beer and wine at baseball and softball games this spring for the first time. If the experiment succeeds, Winthrop will sell alcohol at basketball games in 2019-20. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Winthrop University is selling beer and wine at baseball and softball games this spring for the first time. If the experiment succeeds, Winthrop will sell alcohol at basketball games in 2019-20.

Winthrop left 11 runners on base during its 4-1 Wednesday win over High Point in the Big South Conference baseball tournament.

The Eagles weren’t so forgiving Thursday.

They stranded only four batters while smashing 15 hits in a 12-5 pounding of Presbyterian.

No. 3 seed Winthrop (33-21) advances to face the winner of top-seeded Campbell and eighth-seeded Charleston Southern on Friday at 12:30 p.m. The Eagles were the only team to best Campbell in a Big South regular season series in 2019.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thursday at Fayetteville, N.C.’s Segra Stadium, Winthrop’s Grant English hit the first of his two home runs in the first inning, a three-run blast to put the Eagles in front. Presbyterian clawed back in front with a four-run second inning, to make it 4-3.

But after Matthew Mulkey homered in the fourth, the Eagles took the lead for good in the fifth, Scout McFalls scoring on a Blue Hose error to make it 6-5.

Tom Riginos’ squad tacked on three runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to put the game beyond Presbyterian. Brandon Fite’s RBI single, McFalls’ RBI double, Alex Raines’ ground-rule RBI double and English’s second home run buried fourth-seeded Presbyterian.





Raines and English both finished with three hits, while English knocked in five runs.

Eagles starter Nate Pawelczyk threw seven innings, allowing five hits and five earned runs, and striking out seven. Jason Crumley allowed just two baserunners in the final two innings. Winthrop has used just three pitchers in its first two tournament wins.