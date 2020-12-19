Winthrop basketball dominates Furman, perhaps the best team it’ll face until March

Rock Hill Herald Logo
Let’s not make Winthrop’s 87-71 win over South Carolina mid-major peer Furman more than what it is.

Sure, Furman came into Rock Hill on Saturday afternoon a formidable opponent — with a resume that boasted a close loss to Cincinnati; a should-be-win over Alabama (team led by double digits at one point); and dominant wins over every other opponent.

And sure, Winthrop went unchallenged all game: The Eagles hit the 50-point mark and built a 20-point lead before the end of the first half’s last media timeout and didn’t look back — seeing a slew of unsurprising but nevertheless noteworthy offensive performances from Charles Falden (18 points); Russell Jones Jr. (12); Jamal King (11); Adonis Arms (11); and Chandler Vaudrin (seven points, eight rebounds, seven assists).

And yes, Winthrop won while shifting between dynamic on-court lineups like the team was driving a stick-shift car — sometimes throwing out lineups with no forwards and sometimes sending out lineups with three inside scorers and its 6-7 starting point guard, Vaudrin, bringing the ball up.

But here’s why there’s no denying that this win is special: Barring any scheduling surprises and mid-season Big South developments, Winthrop won’t play anybody notably better than the Paladins all regular season.

Mike Anumba, Furman.JPG
Winthrop defeated Furman on Saturday in Rock Hill. Photo courtesy of Winthrop Athletics

Reporting from the rafters

Timeouts in the Winthrop Coliseum on Saturday were eerily quiet.

No fans are allowed to attend Winthrop basketball games until at least January 2021. The decision — made due to COVID-19 concerns — meant that there were no fans in the Coliseum’s burgundy seats on Saturday, besides a few people who appeared to be within or closely associated with the Winthrop athletics department.

That meant Winthrop and Furman had to create their own sources of energy. And they did.

Winthrop’s home success, despite the fact it didn’t play in front of a home crowd, is encouraging: Winthrop is set to play one more pair of games before the new year — a back-to-back slate against Campbell on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

A decision on Winthrop basketball fan attendance in 2021 hasn’t yet been announced.

This story will be updated after postgame interviews.

