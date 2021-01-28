Winthrop vs UNC Asheville: How to watch, betting odds and keys to the game

Winthrop’s men’s basketball team will find itself in the ESPN spotlight again Thursday night.

For a third time this season, the undefeated team from Rock Hill will play for a national audience on ESPNU at 7 p.m. This will be the first of two back-to-back conference games against UNC Asheville — the guard-heavy team that was picked in the preseason to finish second in the Big South Conference behind Winthrop (15-0, 12-0 Big South).

The Eagles have slowly risen in the nation’s college basketball consciousness by building a portfolio that’s peered by few: The team hasn’t lost since February 2020 (20 straight wins) and is among only five NCAA Division I teams in the country without a loss this season. The others? Gonzaga (15-0), Baylor (14-0), Drake (12-0) and Alabama A&M (4-0).

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the back-to-back series.

Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville keys to the game

1. Defend the 3: UNC Asheville (9-8, 8-4 Big South), on average, shoots just over 23 3-pointers a game. And although the team doesn’t hit a particularly high percentage (35.6%) of them, a hot-shooting night could jeopardize Winthrop’s winning streak. (It’s worth mentioning that in both of Winthrop’s one-possession wins this season, their opponents shot 57% and 40% from 3, respectively.)

2. Engage DJ Burns early: No Big South team thus far this season has provided an answer for DJ Burns — the Eagles’ homegrown, 6-foot-9, 275-pound big man and Big South Freshman of the Year in 2019-20. Asheville isn’t likely to be the exception. Burns will likely be matched up with the Bulldogs’ Evan Clayborne, who starts at the four or five and leads the team in blocks with 24. But he’ll still be out-sized (6-6, 228 pounds). And when Burns gives Winthrop an inside scoring option early and stays out of foul trouble, this team looks invulnerable.

3. Run, run, run: No reason to change a gameplan that has worked all season. It also helps that the Eagles’ 11-man rotation keeps the whole team fresh and makes them uniquely equipped to handle the conference’s back-to-back contests.

Betting lines, over/under

Per Vegas Insider, Winthrop opens as an 11-point favorite against the Bulldogs. Over-under is at 157.5 points.

How to watch Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville

Thursday

TV/Stream: ESPNU, ESPN.com/watch.

When and where: 7 p.m. at Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill

Follow @alexzietlow05 on Twitter for instant updates.

Friday

Stream: ESPN3. (Go to ESPN.com/watch and provide your cable provider information to access the game.)

When and where: 6 p.m. at Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill

Follow @alexzietlow05 on Twitter for instant updates.











