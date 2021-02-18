Winthrop on ESPN again vs. High Point: How to watch, betting odds, keys to game

Winthrop’s #3 Micheal Anumba drives to the rim in first half action as Winthrop takes on Longwood in Big South conference men’s basketball at Winthrop Coliseum on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Special to The Herald

The Eagles are on their way to High Point — and they’re taking the spotlight with them.

The Winthrop men’s basketball team (18-1, 15-1 Big South), one of a handful of one-loss teams in the country that has accrued its share of national attention this season, will be on ESPNU on Thursday night. This’ll be the fourth time Winthrop has appeared on national television this year.

The team from Rock Hill has already clinched the Big South’s regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in the conference’s tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 2.

Here’s everything you need to know.

3 Winthrop keys to the game

1. Keep winning, wherever you are. Perhaps this makes sense given the reduced fan capacities and general strangeness of 2021, but Winthrop has been just as good on the road as it’s been at home this season. The team is averaging about as many points per game in each setting (80.5 away; 79.1 at home) and has had about as many two-possession-or-less games in each setting, too (2 away; 3 at home, including its sole loss).

Some might say this analysis is deprived of practical significance. Maybe it is. After all, the Eagles, after clinching their homecourt advantage throughout the Big South tournament after Radford’s loss Wednesday night, won’t play an away game after this series until March Madness — and even their home games will be different than before, with the university allowing a limited number of fans to be in the Coliseum as early as the next home men’s basketball game.

Anyway, when is the conference tournament again?

2. Enjoy Josh Corbin’s rise. The sophomore guard has been playing more recently, and as of late his performances have helped predict the rest of the team’s offensive production: For instance, in the past four games, Corbin has scored 20 points (hitting six 3-pointers); 3 points; 17 points (5 threes); and zero points. In the two games he didn’t shoot well, the team scored a tied-for-season-low 55 points.

The fact that Adonis Arms — senior redshirt transfer guard and the team’s second-leading scorer — was in street clothes in Winthrop’s last series against Radford only adds to Corbin’s importance.

3. Avoid a one-man show wreaking havoc. High Point is averaging 23.8 field goals and 68.4 points per game, and about a third of that production comes from John-Michael Wright. Winthrop isn’t invulnerable against one-man shows: The Eagles had to squeak out a two-point win over Charleston Southern earlier this year when Phlandrous Fleming’s dropped 33 points in the second game of the series — and Winthrop’s win, that game, was only secured after Fleming fouled out relatively early in the second half.

Wright will likely be matched up with Winthrop’s best perimeter defenders, Chase Claxton and Micheal Anumba, on Thursday and Friday. After all, Winthrop probably knows that any High Point upset hopes begin with him.

Betting information

According to VegasInsider, Winthrop opened as a 10-point favorite. Over/under was 144.5.

How to watch

Thursday

When: 9 p.m.

Watch: ESPNU

Listen: 94.3 FM/104.1 THE BRIDGE

Friday

When: 7 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+

Listen: 94.3 FM/104.1 THE BRIDGE