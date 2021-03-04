Winthrop to vie for 2nd straight NCAA Tournament bid after 21-0 run pummels Longwood

tkimball@heraldonline.com

Winthrop is headed to the Big South tournament final.

The Eagles defeated Longwood, 82-61, in front of a spread-out but mighty crowd in the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill on Thursday night. The dominant win in the conference tournament semifinal puts them one win away from earning a second consecutive, ever-elusive NCAA Tournament bid — one they couldn’t cash out last year because of the pandemic.

They’ll play Campbell on Sunday at 12 p.m. on ESPN at home.

Winthrop jumped out to a 19-3 lead. Near the 13-minute mark, Longwood was 1 for 11 from the field and Winthrop was 8 for 14. For a moment in the first half, it looked like Longwood was actively searching for rock bottom — while Winthrop, conversely, was just floating to a 17th Big South tournament final appearance.

The Lancers were able to pick themselves up eventually, though. Redshirt junior guard Juan Munoz scored 14 points in the first half, including five in a row that cut the lead to three with 5:42 remaining in the first period.

But then the Eagles scored 11 consecutive points — including a Kyle Zunic teardrop as the halftime buzzer sounded — to head into the break up 14, and they never looked back.

The run got to as much as 21-0 at one point early in the second half, but well before then, it was clear: The Eagles were headed to the Big South tournament final — not because they’re the king of a dunce conference, like the rest of the country might choose to think they are.

But because, by all indications, they’re for real.

Winthrop was led by Charles Falden, who scored 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and Kelton Talford, who scored 11 off the bench.

Big South Player of the Year Chandler Vaudrin contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists — a few plays shy of two triple-doubles in as many games.

This story will be updated after postgame interviews with players and coaches.