12-seed Winthrop already buzzing as strong contender to upset Villanova in NCAAs

Winthrop an underdog? Depends on who you ask.

The Winthrop basketball team (23-1) is a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament and will take on No. 5 Villanova in the South Region’s first round Friday. The Eagles have only been better than a 12 seed once, and they’ve only won one NCAA tournament game in program history (and it was that year, in 2007, when they were an 11 seed).

But again, the buzz is that Winthrop is a public favorite to defeat Villanova (16-6) — a team battling injuries to key guards, including senior starting guard Collin Gillespie, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this month.

“It’d be an upset if Villanova beat Winthrop,” Pete Thamel of Yahoo! sports tweeted.

On the CBS broadcast, Seth Davis appeared to agree with Thamel: “Winthrop is winning that game.”

Las Vegas likes Villanova for now. The Wildcats opened as a 7.5-point favorite in the game, according to Circa Sports.

The 12 seed is widely viewed as a fertile starting point for a Cinderella run: No. 5 seeds are 50-90 all-time in the NCAA tournament against No. 12s, per CBS. And if a 12 seed makes it out of the first round, they avoid playing a 1, 2 or 3 seed in the second for a shot at a Sweet 16 appearance.

NCAA tournament 2021 betting odds: 12 vs 5 seeds

Lines are according to CircaSports

No. 12 Winthrop vs. No. 5 Villanova (+7.5)

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton (+8)

No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado (+4)

No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee (+9)

Winthrop’s Twitter buzz

Gonzaga and Winthrop are the only two teams in the nation with an undefeated record vs. teams with a winning record. Gonzaga is 12-0 and Winthrop is 7-0. — Cody Kellner (@cody_kellner) March 14, 2021

Winthrop SHARPIE.



This whole team is a bucket. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 14, 2021

Give me 12 seed Winthrop over 5 Villanova Friday. Winthrop (23-1) has a legit shot to make the Sweet 16 this year. — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) March 14, 2021

Oh, man. Winthrop vs. Villanova is IRRESISTIBLE. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 14, 2021

winthrop vs villanova let’s go! we bout to get them — hunna (@huuunt_) March 14, 2021

Winthrop earns a 12-seed and will play 5th seeded Villanova.



There's a long history of 12 seeds beating 5 seeds. I'm just saying — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) March 14, 2021

Winthrop over Villanova, easy — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 14, 2021

