Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey leaving for another job in South Carolina

After a successful run with the Winthrop basketball program, Pat Kelsey reportedly is leaving for another job in the Palmetto State.

Kelsey will be the new men’s basketball coach at College of Charleston. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report the news. Kelsey will replace Earl Grant, who left to become the new coach at Boston College.

College of Charleston has called for an emergency board of trustees meeting today, according to WCIV’s Scott Eisberg.

Kelsey was 186-95 in nine seasons at Winthrop. He led the Eagles to Big South regular-season and tournament championships this year. The Eagles, who went 29-1 during the regular season, were a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament and lost in the first round to Villanova.

Kelsey has won four Big South regular season titles and three postseason tournaments at Winthrop. The Eagles would have been in the NCAA tournament in 2019-20 if not for the then-emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelsey has been a candidate for other jobs before. He was hired as the UMass coach in 2017 but announced two days later he was returning to Winthrop.

Winthrop players react on social media

Winthrop players started posting their reaction to the news of Kelsey’s departure on Twitter. Forward DJ Burns posted, “Oh okay” and guard Russell Jones added, “dang.”

During an interview with The State before the NCAA tournament, Jones was asked by The Herald/The State about the possibility of Kelsey leaving at some point for another job because of the success he has had at Winthrop.

“When you have a good program like coach Kelsey’s, there always is going to be rumors. Obviously, when you are 23-1, there always is going to be some schools that are going to want to pick him up,” Jones said. “All we can do as players is control what we can control. He is very deserving of this job, he is very deserving of any job in America right now because we are winning. That is the high level of coach he is.”