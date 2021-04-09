Pat Kelsey’s departure caused weeks of suspense. Now, Winthrop’s roster is almost set

After weeks of suspense in the wake of Pat Kelsey’s departure as head coach at Winthrop, the Eagles’ roster appears to be almost set.

Here’s what you need to know.

Charles Falden leaves, Josh Corbin stays at Winthrop

Charles Falden has announced that he is not returning to the Rock Hill school.

The senior, who entered the transfer portal the day after Kelsey left to coach at College of Charleston, said Friday afternoon in a Twitter post that he will spend his final year of eligibility at James Madison.

Falden was a vital part of Winthrop’s historic season: He started all 25 games and played the third-most minutes on the team, behind Chandler Vaudrin and Micheal Anumba. He averaged 10.1 points a game and shot 36.1% from 3.

Falden’s announcement follows another bit of news: Winthrop redshirt freshman guard Josh Corbin, the team’s best 3-point shooter in 2021, indicated earlier this week that he would exit the transfer portal and return to the team.

“Let’s run it back,” Corbin said in a tweet.

New Winthrop head basketball coach Mark Prosser said that re-recruiting former Eagles in the transfer portal was a top priority.

“I meant what I said: ‘We’re going to recruit the guys,’ ” he told The Herald in an interview after his introductory press conference. “You know, if you’re two feet out the door, there’s nothing we can do. But if you’re like sorta testing the waters, and only have one out the door, we’re absolutely going to make every effort to get those guys back.”

Winthrop’s 2021 recruits let out of their National Letters of Intent

Ben Knotsman has been let out of his National Letter of Intent to Winthrop, sources with knowledge of the matter told The Herald.

Knotsman, a 6-foot-5 point guard who was once compared to Big South Player of the Year Chandler Vaudrin by Kelsey, was one of three original Winthrop signees for the Class of 2021. (There’s still the possibility that he plays for Winthrop in the fall.)

The other two — Reyne Smith and Ben Burnham — announced via Twitter that they’d follow Kelsey to the College of Charleston.

Two other Winthrop roster updates

▪ Cameron Whiteside, a Division II product from the University of Virginia Wise, committed to Winthrop on Wednesday. The 6-5 guard was originally committed to Western Carolina, where Prosser coached before taking the job at Winthrop. He has two years of eligibility.

▪ Winthrop still expects to be without their two leading scorers from last season: Adonis Arms entered the transfer portal the day reports of Kelsey’s departure surfaced, saying in a March 26 Twitter post: “I just want to say I love and appreciate everything WInthrop has given me. … As I talked to God and my family, I think it’s best for me to enter the transfer portal and continue the journey God has already written for me.” Chandler Vaudrin, too, told ESPN last month that he would decline using his extra year of eligibility and enter the NBA draft. (Both could still return to Winthrop.)

Projected 2021-22 rotation

▪ Russell Jones Jr. (rising junior guard).

▪ Toneari Lane (rising sophomore guard who was out with an undisclosed injury for most of the 2020-21 season).

▪ Micheal Anumba (rising senior guard).

▪ Kelton Talford (rising sophomore forward).

▪ Cameron Whiteside (newly added from D-II ranks with two years of eligibility).

▪ Jamal King (rising junior guard/forward).

▪ Kyle Zunic (fifth-year senior guard).

▪ DJ Burns (rising junior forward).

▪ Josh Corbin (rising redshirt sophomore guard).

▪ Chase Claxton (rising junior forward).