Winthrop University
Winthrop athletic director leaving for new job at Power 5 school
The Winthrop athletic director job is now up for grabs.
Ken Halpin, who served as athletic director at the Rock Hill university since May 2016, is leaving for a Big Ten athletics administration job, a source within the Eagles’ athletic department told The Herald.
His new school and exact new job were not immediately known, but it’s expected to be made official in the coming days.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
