Rock Hill’s new sports and event center to host first major college basketball event

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill will be on display for a national audience again.

The city’s sports and event center, a facility that has hosted high-profile AAU basketball tournaments and Rock Hill school district graduations and opened for public use in 2020 with the promise of delivering robust economic impact, will host its first Division I college basketball tournament in December.

The No Room For Racism Classic — a name referring to a relic of Doug Echols’ 1998-2017 tenure as mayor, who coined the phrase “No Room for Racism” — will put on four games, all of which featuring state of South Carolina men’s basketball teams including Winthrop, Clinton College, South Carolina State and USC. The Gamecocks will play Florida State in the tournament’s nightcap and will be nationally televised.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

No Room For Racism Classic game lineup

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 10:29 AM.

