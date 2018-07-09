Great Falls' Torrey Craig will spend at least two more years in the NBA

Torrey Craig has come a long way from Great Falls, S.C.
The former Great Falls Red Devil survived the journey to the summit of his profession, the NBA, and was rewarded on July 9 with a two-year, $4 million contract. Craig will stay with the Denver Nuggets after impressing during the 2017-18 season as a two-way player despite splitting time between the NBA and the G League.
Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania first reported the news from Craig's agent, Johnny Foster.
Craig starred at Great Falls High, was lightly recruited and ended up at USC Upstate. He flourished in an overlooked scenario -- a theme for Craig -- and was undrafted by the NBA in 2014. The journey then took him to Australia and New Zealand, where he developed into a windmill-armed defensive player. Craig fully committed himself to becoming an impact defender and won the Australian National Basketball League's defensive player of the year award in 2017.
That led to interest from the Nuggets and the 6-foot-6 Craig joined their NBA Summer League team later the same year. He played well enough to land a two-way contract, which split his time between the Nuggets' G League team in Sioux Falls and the NBA. Craig's contract limited him to 45 days with the Nuggets but he impressed the team's coaches and front office, and was made a restricted free agent last week, a sign that the team was interested in keeping him. That turned out to be true when Craig landed a two-year deal with Denver this week.
Gina Mizell's excellent story in the Denver Post looked at Craig's roots and his relationship with his mother, Teresa, who spent considerable time in prison, his sister, Sacha, who helped raise him, and his relationship with his own son, Braylon. Craig posted videos on social media of him messing around with his son and a basketball on the court before Denver Nuggets' games. Now he'll get the chance to make even more videos like that.
