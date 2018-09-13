High school roundup: Nation Ford volleyball stays unbeaten

VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford wins twice
Nation Ford won a pair of Region 3-5A matches earlier in the week to remain undefeated in 2018.
On Tuesday night the Falcons defeated Clover 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-23) at Nation Ford.
Sophie Fischer led Nation Ford with 12 kills, six digs, three aces, and two blocks. Emily Lammers added 11 kills, seven digs, and two aces, while Camryn McDonaugh got 10 digs.
Clover was led by Jamie Allen with five kills and Ann Frisk with four kills and five blocks. Adrienne Ehrnschweder had six assists and one ace, while Brooklyn Gunn recorded four assists and three aces.
Wednesday night Nation Ford topped Rock Hill 3-1 in a match at Rock Hill. The Falcons broke a 1-1 tie and won the next two games by scores of 25-23 and 25-17 to claim the match.
Emily Lammers led Nation Ford with 19 kills, nine digs, and three aces. Hannah Heff added 11 kills, eight digs and four aces. Ally Thees had 40 assists and seven digs.
Nation Ford is 18-0 overall and 2-0 in region play. Clover is 5-2 in all games and 0-1 in the region. Rock Hill is 7-7 overall and 0-1 in the region.
Northwestern 3, Fort Mill 2
Northwestern edged Fort Mill 3-2 in a region 3-5A match at Northwestern Tuesday night.
Northwestern won the first two games by scores of 25-17 and 25-22. The Yellow Jackets countered with wins of 25-20 and 25-19 in the next two games. Northwestern won the fifth and deciding game 15-5.
The Trojans are 5-7 overall and 1-0 in region play. Fort Mill is 7-5 in all games and 0-1 in the region.
Indian Land 3, Chester 0
Indian Land defeated Chester 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Tuesday night.
The Warriors won by scores of 25-7, 25-4, 25-10. Indian Land is 9-4 overall and 1-0 in the region. Chester is 0-7 overall and 0-1 in the region.
Lewisville splits two region matches
Lewisville split a pair of Region 4-AA matches earlier in the week.
On Tuesday night they lost to North Central by a score of 3-0 at Lewisville. North Central won by scores of 25-14, 25-12, and 25-11.
On Wednesday night Lewisville toppled Chesterfield 3-0 in a match also played at Lewisville. Lewisville won by scores of 25-16, 25-19, and 25-22.
Clover 3, Kings Mountain 0
Clover defeated Kings Mountain 3-0 in a non-region match at Clover Monday night.
Clover won by scores of 25-14, 25-13, and 25-19. Maddie Strader led Clover with 12 kills and Ann Frisk added nine kills, while Mary Grace Hopkins had five kills. Brookland Gunn recorded 13 assists for Clover and Adrienne Ehrnschweder added 11 assists. Taylor Blake got five digs.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Clover 195, Northwestern 233, South Pointe 237
Clover won a pair of matches Monday afternoon at Waterford Golf Club.
They defeated Northwestern by 38 strokes and South Pointe by 42 strokes. Teryn Dalton of Clover and Logan Hamel of South Pointe both had rounds of 47 to tie for medalist honors.
CROSS COUNTRY
Indian Land wins twice
Both Indian Land cross country teams were winners at a non-region meet at Camden Tuesday afternoon.
The Indian Land girls won with a team score of 17 points. Camden (61) and Buford (62) completed the field.
Mattie-Baile Tripp led Indian Land. She finished first overall with a time of 23:37. Baileigh Sizemore was second in a time of 24:26. Lauren Sizemore was third in a time of 24:45. Chloe Duernberger (5th - 24:56) and Sara Valle (6th - 25:08) completed the Indian Land scoring.
The Indian Land boys finished first with a team score of 34 points. Camden Military (58), Lancaster (71), Fairfield Central (92), Camden (109), and Buford (139) completed the field.
Leading the boys’ team was Walker Reeves, who finished first overall in a time of 18:31. Maddox Yegge was third in a time of 18:55, with Ben Elson finished sixth with a time of 19:28. Noah Kiger (8th - 19:51) and Jaxon Barringer (9th - 20:38) completed the scoring for Indian Land.
Nation Ford sweeps Rock Hill
Nation Ford swept Rock Hill in a Region 3-5A Meet at Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon. The Falcons won the girls event 21-33, and claimed the boys race 29-30.
SWIMMING
Fort Mill wins both divisions at Upstate Invitational
Fort Mill won both the girls’ and boys’ divisions at the Upstate Invitational at the Rock Hill Aquatic Center on Saturday.
The Fort Mill girls piled up 302 points to win the meet. Clover was second with 126 points. Nation Ford finished fourth with 84 points. Lancaster scored 56 points to finish sixth, while South Pointe was 12th with eight points, and Northwestern scored seven points and finished 13th.
In the boys division Fort Mill scored 236 points to claim the win. Nation Ford was fourth with 133. Rock Hill was sixth with 49, while Clover finished seventh with 45. Northwestern scored 35 and finished eighth, Lancaster earned 24 points for ninth place, and South Pointe got 10 points to finish 12th.
Fort Mill earned six first place finishes in the girls’ division. They won the 200 Medley Relay (1:52.32) and the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:47.60).
They also won four individual events. Erynn Black and Aubrey Chandler were double winners. Black won the 200 IM (2:13.16) and the 100 Backstroke (58.68), while Chandler won the 50 Freestyle (24.74) and 100 Freestyle (53.91).
Clover won three individual events and one relay. Audrey Hines won twice. She was first in the 200 Freestyle (1:57.80) and the 500 Freestyle (5:24.76). Anna Ashley won the 100 Butterfly (59.51). Clover also finished first in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:45.19).
Fort Mill claimed a pair of first place finishes in the boys’ division. The Yellow Jackets won the 200 Medley Relay (1:42.66) and Tyler Blackwell finished first in the 100 Butterfly (53.42).
C. J. Davis of Rock Hill was a double winner. He won the 50 Freestyle (22.05) and the 100 Freestyle (49.11). Northwestern’s Caleb Martin claimed the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:03.38).
