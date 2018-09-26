How to get tickets when Great Falls, Lewisville basketball play at Hornets’ arena

About 17,000 people fit into the Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets’ city-center home.
The combined populations of Great Falls and Richburg, S.C., wouldn’t fill the lower bowl of the arena. But those two towns can try on Jan. 2, 2019 when their girls and boys’ high school basketball teams -- and huge rivals -- face off on the same court where the Hornets will play the Dallas Mavericks later that night.
The Lewisville and Great Falls girls will play at noon, followed immediately by the boys’ game. Tickets cost $25 and include admission to those two games, as well as the Hornets-Mavericks game afterward. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 a.m. at the two schools and will also be sold at home football games until the 600-ticket allotment runs out.
The seats for the NBA game will be in the upper deck of the arena. Fans will have to leave the arena after the boys’ game, then can reenter before the NBA game, which begins at 7 p.m.
Duncan said he and McCray have bandied about the idea of trying to place in uptown Charlotte for two years.
“I think the community’s gonna really support this,” said McCray. “I think it’s gonna be a typical Great Falls-Lewisville game.”
The two coaches put out initial feelers for the game a few weeks ago, and the response was instantaneous. McCray had over 200 comments on a Facebook post within an hour, while Duncan had fellow teachers and an assistant coach asking how they could pick up double-digit numbers of tickets for friends and coworkers.
If the fans are excited, imagine how the players and coaches will feel stepping onto an NBA floor.
“I think we’re gonna have a lot of boys that think they’re Steph Curry on that court, try to shoot from NBA range,” Duncan said, smiling.
The two schools have one of the better basketball rivalries in the area. Their third round 1A playoff game in Feb., 2018 was moved to South Pointe and over 2,000 people showed up for a riveting back-and-forth contest. The season’s first two meetings also drew huge crowds, though the first games were marred by fighting in the crowd.
January’s game will be the second of two non-region games. Lewisville was moved up to the 2A classification over the summer.
