Sights and sounds from the 2018 SCHSL swimming state championships

The South Pointe Stallions varsity football team went into the fourth quarter against the Westwood Redhawks Friday one point behind. The Stallions scored twice and ended the game victorious with a 32-21 win.
Anthony Cunningham Jr., a varsity football player, also plays baritone horn in the marching band. The Great Falls High School junior performs at home halftime games in his football jersey and shoulder pads.
Great Falls (S.C.) and Lewisville will take their high school basketball rivalry to the Charlotte Hornets’ Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte on Jan. 2, 2019. The two schools’ basketball coaches, Michael McCray and Jimmy Duncan, discussed the news.
The Herald’s High School Football Pivot for Sept. 24, 2018, focusing on Great Falls’ postseason possibilities, Rock Hill finding a legitimate second quality running back and York finding some offensive rhythm for the first time this season.