High school roundup: Rock Hill volleyball gets needed win over Fort Mill

VOLLEYBALL

Rock Hill 3, Fort Mill 1

Rock Hill defeated Fort Mill 3-1 in a Region 3-5A match at Fort Mill Tuesday night.

Cindy Elder’s Bearcats won the first game 25-22 and took a 2-0 lead with a 25-23 victory in the second game. Fort Mill won game three by a count of 25-19 to cut the deficit to 2-1. Rock Hill closed out the match with a 25-19 decision in game four.

Rock Hill is 13-13 overall and 4-3 in the region. Fort Mill is 12-7 overall and 4-3 in region action.

Northwestern 3, Clover 0

Northwestern defeated Clover 3-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Clover Tuesday night. The Trojans are 8-15 overall and 2-6 in the region. Clover is 9-9 in all matches and 1-7 in the region.

South Pointe 3, Lancaster 0

The Stallions topped Lancaster 3-0 in a Region 3-4A match at South Pointe Tuesday night.

South Pointe won by scores of 25-12, 25-12, and 27-25. South Pointe is 8-7 overall and 7-1 in the region. They are in first place in the region. Lancaster is 2-11 overall and winless in seven contests in the region.

Indian Land 3, Camden 0

Indian Land toppled Camden 3-0 in a Region 4-3A match at Indian Land Tuesday night.

The Warriors won by scores of 25-19, 25-13, and 25-23. Indian Land is 19-8 overall and 7-0 in the region. They are in first place in the region.

Fairfield Central 3, Chester 1

Fairfield Central defeated Chester 3-1 in a Region 4-3A match at Chester Tuesday night.

Chester is 0-14 in all matches and winless in eight outings in region play.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

York 4, Westwood 3

York edged Westwood 4-3 in a Region 3-4A match at Westwood Tuesday afternoon.

Westwood took a 3-0 lead after winning the number one, number two, and number three singles. York regrouped and came storming back.

Mia Kimbrell won for York in the number four singles, and Emily Knight’s win in the number five singles cut the Westwood lead to 3-2. The momentum continued for York as Anthonella Mendoza and Olivia Caulder won the number two doubles to tie the score at 3-3. York’s number one doubles team of Ally Morales and Breonna Moss got a win to give York the match.

York is 9-0 and in first place in the region.

Northwestern 6, Clover 0

Northwestern won every match played and topped Clover 6-0 in a Region 3-5A match at Northwestern Tuesday afternoon. The Trojans are 6-0 in region play.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

York County Home School 24, York 32

York County Home School edged York 24-32 in a non-region meet at York Tuesday afternoon.

Raina Andrews of York County Home School finished first overall in a time of 21:55.10.

TOP TEN FINISHERS

1. Raina Andrews (YCHS) 21:55.10, 2. Chloe Mumaw (Y) 22:47.00, 3. Julia Berry (YCHS) 23:58.22, 4. Lauren Childers (Y) 24:18.60, 5. Riley Shope (YCHS) 24:29.50, 6. Angie Mendoza (Y) 24:04.00, 7. Rachel Seanor (YCHS) 25:11.20, 8. Anagrace Prevette (YCHS) 25:19.50, 9. Victoria Burgess (Y) 25:43.40, 10. Eva Hinkleman (Y) 28:14.70.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

York 18, York County Home School 54, York Prep 63, Lake Pointe 114

York won a four-way non-region meet at York Tuesday afternoon.

Mica Gilpatrick of York finished first overall in a time of 17:34.80. Teammate Brannon Burns was second overall in a time of 18:44.90.

TOP 15 FINISHERS

1. Mica Gilpatrick (Y) 17:34.80, 2. Brannon Burns (Y) 18:44.90, 3. Jared Johnson (YP) 19:45.80, 4. Cade Brandon (Y) 19:53.40, 5. Marvin Kearsley (Y) 20:02.00, 6. David Welsh (Y) 20:41.70, 7. Reade Ward (YCHS) 20:47.70, 8. Micah Andrews (YCHS) 20:54.10, 9. Josh Taylor (Y) 20:57.40, 10. Joseph Ward (YCHS) 21:06.50, 11. Anthony Degraw (Y) 21:10.40, 12. Ashton Unsworth (YP) 21:30.30, 13. Joshua Koziol (YCHS) 21:34.00, 14. Chase Dickson (Y) 21:41.50, 15. Tanner Carney (YP) 21:52.90.