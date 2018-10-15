High school roundup: who won Bob Jenkins York County cross country championships?

CROSS COUNTRY
Fort Mill sweeps York County Cross County Meet
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets turned in a dominating performance at the York County Cross County Meet at Northwestern Saturday morning.
Fort Mill won all four events. They edged Nation Ford in the varsity girls, finished nine points ahead of second place Northwestern in the varsity boys, and won both of the JV races.
Fort Mill scored 32 points in the varsity girls race. Nation Ford was a close second with 34, while South Pointe was third with 109. Northwestern (110), Clover (125), Rock Hill (156) and York (159) completed the field.
Katie Pou of Nation Ford was the top runner in the individual girls’ competition. She has a time of 18:40. Genesis Simpson of Fort Mill was second in a time of 20:29.
In the boys varsity race, Fort Mill got 42 points, with second place Northwestern getting 51. York was third with 90 points. Nation Ford (95), Rock Hill (105), and Clover (144) completed the field.
Mason Thomas of Northwestern was the top runner in the boys’ individual competition. He turned in a time of 16:44, which was three seconds faster than Rock Hill’s Isiah Barnes, who was second.
Fort Mill finished ahead of second place Clover in the JV girls race, and they were ahead of runner-up Northwestern in the JV boys event.
Pedan Robinson of York Prep won the JV girls race in a time of 22:06. Fort Mill’s Devon Sibley claimed the JV boys race in a time of 18:07.
GIRLS’ VARSITY TOP 25 FINISHERS
1. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 18:40, 2. Genesis Simpson (Fort Mill) 20:29, 3. Abby Dawson (Fort Mill) 20:31, 4. Claire Mattes (Nation Ford) 20:37, 5. Morgan Werner (Nation Ford) 20:39, 6. Mary Drolet (Fort Mill) 20:39, 7. Hunter Mattes (Nation Ford) 21:02, 8. Molly Passmore (Fort Mill) 21:05, 9. Piper Grant (Northwestern) 21:16, 10. Madeline Smith (South Pointe) 21:24, 11. Delanie Melton (Northwestern) 21:27, 12. Chloe Mumaw (York) 21:32, 13. Regan Hope (Fort Mill) 21:39, 14. Elise Barradale (Fort Mill) 21:46, 15. Charlotte Anderson (Fort Mill) 22:04, 16. Abbey Linder (Rock Hill) 22:12, 17. Sophia Commerford (Nation Ford) 22:16, 18. Greta White (South Pointe) 22:23, 19. Rylie Frascht (Clover) 22:31, 20. Maddie Merrell (Rock Hill) 22:31, 21. Marysa Brenner (Nation Ford) 22:35, 22. Campbell Coverdale (Clover ) 22:50, 23. Sarah Quinn (Clover) 22:51, 24. Amanda Padillo (Northwestern) 22:59, 25. Kayla Southwood (Nation Ford) 23:05.
BOYS’ VARSITY TOP 25 FINISHERS
1. Mason Thomas (Northwestern) 16:44, 2. Isaiah Barnes (Rock Hill) 16:47, 3. Mica Gilpatrick (York) 16:52, 4. Dalton Jones (Fort Mill) 17:06, 5. Brannon Burns (York) 17:08, 6. Dane Dobleske (Fort Mill) 17:09, 7. Connor O’Flynn (Nation Ford) 17:09, 8. Bailey Nichols (Northwestern) 17:14, 9. Aidan Mitchell (Fort Mill) 17:17, 10. Joseph Palermo (Rock Hill) 17:19, 11. Jacob Dawson (Fort Mill) 17:25, 12. Thomas Long (Fort Mill) 17:29, 13. Evan Crockford (Northwestern) 17:36, 14. Nolan Robbins (Northwestern) 17:52, 15. Gryffin Slater (Northwestern) 17:53, 16. Aiden Constantine (Fort Mill) 17:56, 17. Anthony Fratteroli (Nation Ford) 17:59, 18. Alec Loaten (Fort Mill) 18:01, 19. Joshua Silverman (Nation Ford) 18:01, 20. Joshua Barnes (Rock Hill) 18:11, 21. Eric Mitchell (South Pointe) 18:12, 22. Mark Walsh (Northwestern) 18:25, 23. Jonathan Behr (Northwestern) 18:26,24. Justin Storms (Nation Ford) 18:27, 25. Drew Jackson (Clover) 18:23.
Indian Land runs in Sandhills Invitational
The Indian Land Warriors competed in the Cici’s Sandhills Invitational on Saturday in Columbia.
The girl’s team placed twenty-third out of twenty-seven teams in the Varsity Gold Race. The boy’s team placed twenty-sixth out of thirty-seven teams in the Varsity Gold Race.
Leading the girls was Chloe Duernberger, who finished with a personal best time of 22:01. Sara Valle (23:01), Baileigh Sizemore (23:11), Caprielle Terry (23:16), and Olivia Morales (23:47) completed Indian Land’s top five finishers.
Leading the boys was Walker Reeves, who ran a personal best time of 17:43. Maddox Yegge (18:12), Ben Elson (18:20), Noah Kiger (19:21), and Allen Livingston (19:55) rounded out the top five for Indian Land.
Taylor and McGinnis win Bob Jenkins Memorial 5K run
Tessa Taylor and Jonathan McGinnis won the Bob Jenkins 5K runs at Northwestern Saturday morning.
Taylor, who competed in the 30-39 age group, was the top finisher among the women with a time of 21:38.70. McGinnis, who ran in the 30-30 age group, won the men’s division in a time of 16:46.30.
Kristen Clark won the women’s 20-29 age group in a time of 23:143.60. Heather Marquis won the 40-49 age group in a time of 29:00.45. Pamela Clark won the 50-59 age group in a time of 30:54.14.
Loftin Bridges was the top runner in the men’s 20-29 age group in a time of 17:09.72. Brandon Hudgins was the top finisher in the 30-39 age group with a time of 16:46.02. Larry Mull won the 50-59 age group in a time of 22:27.35.
The event raised more then $600.00 for the Worthy Boys and Girls Camp.
VOLLEYBALL
Nation Ford wins Wando Invitational Tournament
The Nation Ford Falcons won the Wando Invitational Tournament over the weekend in Charleston.
Nation Ford defeated T. L. Hanna 2-0 to win the championship. Nation Ford won by scores of 25-11 and 25-14.
Nation Ford played threes matches on the opening day of the tournament last Friday. They defeated Ashley Hall and Rock Hill and tied Dorman. On Saturday they toppled Porter-Gaud, Mauldin, and St. Joseph’s of Greenville on their march to the title contest.
Nation Ford is now 36-6-1 overall. They have already locked up the Region 3-5A regular season title and will be the No. 1 seed from the region when they playoffs start next week.
Nation Ford’s Sophie Fischer was named as the MVP of the tournament. She was joined on the All-Tournament team by teammate Taylor Atkinson.
