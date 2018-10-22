High school roundup: who won region cross country championships held last week?

VOLLEYBALL

State Playoffs Start Wednesday

The volleyball playoffs begin on either Wednesday or Thursday for eight area teams.

Indian Land begins its quest for a 3A state title on Wednesday. The Warriors, who are the top seed from Region 4-3A, will play at home against Pendleton.

Lewisville, the fourth seed from Region 4-2A, will travel to Greenville to take on Southside Christian on Wednesday.

The 5A classification will open its post-season action on Thursday.





Nation Ford, the No. 1 seed from Region 3, will host Easley, while Rock Hill, the second seed from the region, will be at home to take on Byrnes. Third-seeded Fort Mill goes on the road to test Spring Valley, and Northwestern, the fourth seed from the region, will play at Blythewood.

In 4A, both York and South Pointe will play at home on Thursday against an undetermined opponent.

Fort Mill 3, South Pointe 1

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets topped the South Pointe Stallions 3-1 in a non-region match at Fort Mill Thursday night.

The Stallions won the opening game 25-19, but the Yellow Jackets stormed back and won the next three games by scores of 25-16, 25-5, and 25-18 to earn the win.

Fort Mill is 13-9 overall, while South Pointe is 9-9 in all matches.

CROSS COUNTRY

Fort Mill Sweeps Region 3-5A Meet

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets swept the Region 3-5A Meet at Northwestern Thursday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets won all four team events and had the top finisher in two of the four races.

In the girls event, Fort Mill scored 27 points to beat second place Nation Ford by eight points. Northwestern (93), Clover (103), and Rock Hill (126) completed the field.

Katie Pou of Nation Ford led the girls’ field with a time of 18:03.41. Abby Dawson of Fort Mill was second, finishing the race in 19:45.54. Nation Ford’s Claire Mattes was third with a time of 19:49.87.

The Yellow Jackets’ team score of 32 in the boys’ race was 11 points better than second place Northwestern. Nation Ford (89), Rock Hill (91), and Clover (123) rounded out the field.

Rock Hill’s Isaiah Barnes finished first in the boys’ division. He ran the course in a time of 16:30.83. Dalton Jones of Fort Mill was second in a time of 16:39.71, while Mason Thomas of Northwestern was third at 16:40.12.

Fort Mill claimed the JV girls race with Clover finishing second. Mia Zimmerman of Fort Mill was the top finisher with a time of 21:14.76.

The Yellow Jackets won the JV boys event with Northwestern coming in second. Grayson Whitaker of Fort Mill won that event in a time of 17:34.10.

GIRLS’ TOP 20 FINISHERS (Top 10 made All-Region)

1. Katie Pou (NF) 18:03.41, 2. Abby Dawson (FM) 19:45.54, 3. Claire Mattes (NF) 19:49.87, 4. Elise Barradale (FM) 19:59.72, 5. Genesis Simpson (FM) 20:04.98, 6. Mary Drolet (FM) 20:14.83, 7. Hunter Mattes (NF) 20:15.52, 8. Morgan Werner (NF) 20:16.44, 9. Delanie Mellon (N) 20:30.66, 10. Molly Passmore (FM) 20:40.91, 11. Piper Grant (N) 20:47.99, 12. Regan Hodge (FM) 21:04.23, 13. Charlotte Anderson (FM) 21:07.50, 14. Abbey Linder (RH) 21:07.71, 15. Alexandra Rolf (C) 21:36.35, 16. Kayla Southwood (NF) 21:39.04, 17. Marysa Brenner (NF) 21:39.82, 18. Sophia Commerford (NF) 21:52.41, 19. Campbell Coverdale (C) 22:03.60, 20. Sarah Quinn (C) 22:03.83.





BOYS’ TOP 20 FINISHERS (Top 10 made All-Region)

1. Isaiah Barnes (RH) 16:30.83, 2. Dalton Jones (FM) 16:39.71, 3. Mason Thomas (N) 16:40.12, 4. Bailey Nichols (N) 16:44.85, 5. Joseph Palerno (RH) 16:45.86, 6. Dane Dobleske (FM) 16:48.58, 7. Aiden McNeil (FM) 16:51.57, 8. Thomas Long (FM) 16:58.27, 9. Jacob Dawson (FM) 17:02.29, 10. Connor O’Flynn (NF) 17:05.51, 11. Gryffin Slater (N) 17:07.44, 12. Nolan Robbins (N) 17:11.83, 13. Evan Crockfield (N) 17:23.77, 14. Alec Lootens (FM) 17:37.41, 15. Aiden Constantine (FM) 17:38.33, 16. Joshua Silverman (NF) 17:41.75, 17. Anthony Frattaroli (NF) 17:53.50, 18. Jonathan Behr (N) 17:53.81, 19. Jeremy Ogle (C) 17:57.97, 20. Mark Walsh (N) 18:03.86.

South Pointe and Westwood win Region 3-4A titles

The South Pointe Stallions and the Westwood Redhawks won the Region 3-4A crowns on Thursday at Sand Hills in Columbia.

South Pointe won the girls event with 37 points. York was second with 39 points, and Westwood (66) and Lancaster (83) were third and fourth.

Madeline Smith of South Pointe won the individual girls race in a time of 21:17.48. Chloe Mumaw of York was third at 22:01.78.

Westwood won the boys’ event with 30 points. York was second with 42 points. South Pointe (61), Ridge View (123), Lancaster (129), and Richland Northeast (139) rounded out the scoring.

Mica Gilpatrick of York won the boys’ race with a time of 16:25.25. Teammate Brannon Burns was third in a time of 17:09.62.

South Pointe won the JV girls race with 19 points. Richland Northeast was second with 35. The Stallions’ Addison Creagh won the individual race by running the course in 25:10.05

York finished first in the JV boys event with 43 points. Ridge View was second with 70 points. Josh Popov of South Pointe won the individual race in a time of 18:20.09.

TOP 20 GIRLS FINISHERS (Top 10 made All-Region)

1. Madeline Smith (SP) 21:17.48, 2. Alanie Foster (W) 21:17.81, 3. Chloe Mumaw (Y) 22:01.78, 4. Lauren Childers (Y) 22:10.93, 5. Greta White (SP) 22:59.87, 6. Destinee Goshorn (L) 23:07.66, 7. Angie Mendoza (Y) 23:25.48, 8. London Horne (SP) 23:37.14, 9. Victoria Burgess (Y) 23:29.25, 10. Grace Gresham (SP) 23:48.29, 11. Halle Peniston (W) 23:50.30, 12. Leaysia Smith (W) 23:57.07, 13. Madeline White (SP) 24:09.06, 14. Juliette Maxfield (RNE) 24:21.10, 15. Azaleya Gibson (RV) 24:50.60, 16. Margaret Greene (RNE) 24:57.33, 17. Savanna King (RNE) 25:00.65, 18. Lilee Smith (L) 25:10.38, 19. Ashley King (SP) 25:13.46, 20. Pressley Roby-Mayner (Y) 25:28.29.

TOP 20 BOYS FINISHERS (Top 10 made All-Region)

1. Mica Gilpatrick (Y) 16:25.25, 2. Paul McCants (W) 16:40.86, 3. Brannon Burns (Y) 17:09.62, 4. Joshuah Sinkler (SP) 17:27.25, 5. Jordan Alexander-Coleman (W) 17:53.43, 6. David Nelson (W) 18:00.75, 7. Eric Mitchell (SP) 18:12.30, 8. Caleb Patterson (W) 18:16.29, 9. William Tyndall (W ) 18:22.22, 10. Amere Cornelius-Cherry (RNE) 18:48.25, 11. Cade Brannon (Y) 18:49.43, 12. David Welsh (Y) 18:54.55, 13. Matthew Howle (SP) 18:58.28, 14. Quinten Joseph (RV) 19:00.78, 15. Marvin Kearley (Y) 19:01.75, 16. Jace Risher (W) 19:08.91, 17. Patrick Hawkins (W) 19:18.49, 18. Garrett Brown (SP) 19:21.15, 19. Morgan Galusha (SP) 19:21.59, 20. Dylan Sutton (L) 19:24.98.

Lewisville’s Flynn wins Region 4-2A race

Megan Flynn of Lewisville won the girls’ race at the Region 4-2A cross country meet last week at Pageland. Flynn, who led the Lions to a third place finish, ran the course in a time of 22:44.30.

Teammate Alyssaa Kee (28:11.54) was 11th, with Kourtney Kennedy (28:14.40) coming in 12th. Emory Beer (28:31.17) was 14th, and Bethany Guin (31:39.20) completed the Lewisville scoring with a 22nd place finish.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

5A State Playoffs begin on Wednesday

The Nation Ford Falcons, who won the Region 3-5A title last week, will open the post season at home against Woodmont on Wednesday.

The Falcons, who finished 10-1 overall and 7-1 in region play, did not wrap up the regular season crown until late last week when they avenged an earlier loss to Northwestern by winning 5-2 in a match that was halted earlier in the year because of the weather.

Nation Ford head coach Lindsay Gregory, who is in her first campaign as head coach, has gotten solid play from every player on her team. Chandler Kusuna (No. 1), Natalie Sawyer (No. 2), Sarah Taylor (No. 3), Alex Cardona (No. 4), and Vanessa Cardona (No. 5) have been almost unbeatable all year. Taylor and the Cadona sisters have won all eleven of their matches this fall.

The number one doubles team of Kusuna and Taylor has also been outstanding, and Riley Doyle and Davis McSwain in the number two doubles has turned in consistent performances all year.

Northwestern, the second seed from the region, will host Hillcrest on Wednesday. Fort Mill earned the third seed from the region and will travel to Spring Valley for their first round match.

4A post season starts on Wednesday

The York Cougars won the Region 3-4A title this fall and the top seed from the region that comes with it. Being the top seed from the region also gave the Cougars an opening round bye on Wednesday. Coach Rusty Graham’s team will be at home next Monday for a second round match.

York capped off a perfect 10-0 region mark last Thursday by beating the Lancaster Bruins 4-2. The Bruins took a 2-0 lead with singles wins by Katie McBride (No. 1) and Chelsea Johnson (No. 2). York’s Mallory Johnson (No. 3), Mia Kimbrell (No. 4), and Emily Knight (No. 5) all won for a 3-2 Cougar advantage heading to the doubles.

York’s number two doubles team of Anthonella Mendoza and Olivia Caulder won to close out the match.

3A playoffs start on Wednesday

The Indian Land Warriors, who are the third seed from Region 4-3A, will begin the post season with a trip to Seneca on Wednesday. The Chester Cyclones, who finished fourth in region play, will be on the road at Powdersville in the opening round.