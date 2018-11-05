HS roundup: could standout Nation Ford runner win 2nd state title in as many years?

The State Championship Cross Country Meets in all classifications were held this past Saturday at Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.





Four area girls teams and five local boys teams plus nine individuals competed with some outstanding results.

Pou wins 5A girls’ individual title

Katie Pou of Nation Ford won the 5A girls’ championship.

Pou, who won the Region 3-5A individual title and the Upper State individual crown earlier in the year, ran the 5K course in a time of 18:23.21. It marked the second consecutive year that the Falcons sophomore has won the individual competition.

Fort Mill finishes fourth in 5A girls’ race

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets finished fourth in the team competition with 134 points.

Genesis Simpson led Fort Mill’s effort. She finished 21st in a time of 19:38.56. Abby Dalton was 22nd in a time of 19:39.13. Molly Passmore (26th - 19:43.69), Mary Drolet (29th- 19:51.15), and Elise Barradale (36th - 20:02.06) completed the Yellow Jackets’ scoring.

The Nation Ford Falcons scored 228 points and finished eighth in the 20-team field. Behind Pou’s outstanding effort was Claire Mattes, who was 17th in a time of 19:32.72. Morgan Werner (50th - 20:22.44), Hunter Mattes (53rd - 20:25.61), and Sophia Commerford (107th - 22:02.46) rounded out the Falcons’ top five finishers.





Northwestern did not qualify as a team, but two Trojan runners competed as individuals. Piper Grant was 63rd in a time of 20:36.57, and Delanie Melton came home 69th in a time of 20:43.60.

Fort Mill boys finish eighth in 5A race

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets finished eighth in the 5A race.

The Yellow Jackets scored 231 points and were led by Dalton Jones, who was 28th in a time of 16:39.53. Dan Dobleske was the second finisher for Fort Mill. He was 40th in a time of 16:50.66. Jacob Dawson (67th - 17:12.19), Thomas Long (68th - 17:12.65), and Devon Sibley (89th - 17:28.1) completed the Yellow Jackets scoring.

The Northwestern Trojans were 13th with 320 points. Mason Thomas led the Northwestern runners with a 24th place finish in a time of 16:37.82. Nolan Robbins (77th - 17:19.91), Gryffin Slater (78th - 17:22.08), Bailey Nichols (101st - 17:35.06) and Evan Crockford (105th - 17:36.62) rounded out the Trojan runners.

The Nation Ford Falcons were 19th with 415 points. They were paced by Connor O’Flynn, who ran the course in a time of 16:53.80 and finished 44th. Joshua Silverman (90th - 17:29.42), Justin Storms (110th - 17:42.43), Anthony Frattaroli (120th - 17:53.38), and Caden Westover (121st - 17:53.54) completed the Nation Ford scorers.

Rock Hill did not qualify for the state meet, but two runners competed as individuals. Isaiah Barnes finished 13th with a time of 16:20.76, and Joseph Palerno was 37th in a time of 16:49.89.

Smith paces local 4A girl runners

Madeline Smith of South Pointe turned in the top finish among the area runners in 4A event.





No area teams qualified for the State Meet in 4A, but four ran as individuals.

Smith finished 36th in a time of 20:56.81. Teammate Greta White was 42nd in a time of 21:121.06. York’s Chloe Mumaw came home 44th in a time of 21:13.08, and Lancaster’s Destinee Goshorn was 87th in a time of 22:22.96.

York finishes 13th in 4A boys’ meet

The York Cougars were 13th with 283 points in the 4A competition.

York was led by Mica Gilpatrick, who toured the layout in a time of 16:17.65 and was 10th. Brannon Burns was 23rd in a time of 16:55.50. Cade Brandon (81st - 18:28.10), David Welsh (83rd - 18:31.99), and Marvin Kearley (86th - 18:35.56) were the rest of the Cougar scorers.

Eric Mitchell of South Pointe ran as an individual and finished 67th with a time of 17:56.80.





Indian Land girls place 11th in 3A

The Indian Land Warriors finished 11th in the 3A race.

The Warriors scored 305 points and were paced by Mattie Bailey, who was 50th in a time of 21:59.36. Lauren Sizemore (57th - 22:19.67), Chloe Duernbereger (59th - 22:22.81), Baileigh Sizemore (66th - 22:37.58), and Olivia Morales (73rd - 22:54.53) rounded out the Warrior runners.

Indian Land boys finish 11th in 3A

The Indian Land Warriors came home 11th in 3A.

The Warriors scored 311 points. They were led by Austin Reeves, who ran the course in a time of 17:32.91 and finished 32nd. Ben Elson was next with a time of 17:58.48 and a 49th place finish. Maddox Yegge (55th - 18:01.92), Noah Kiger (73rd - 18:36.79), and Jaxon Barringer (102nd - 19:25.04) completed the Warrior scorers.

Lewisville girls place 15th in 2A

The Lewisville Lions finished 15th in the 2A race.

The Lions scored 405 points and were led by Morgan Flynn, who turned in a time of 21:10.33 and finished 24th. Emory Beer (82nd - 25:18.77), Bethany Ginn (92nd - 26:11.95), Morgan Stone (104th - 28:48.02), and Kortney Kennington (110th - 31:10.60) were the rest of the Lewisville finishers.