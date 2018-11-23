Rock Hill, Nation Ford, Clover, Fort Mill and Northwestern win preseason hoops events

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Rock Hill wins Bearcat Invitational

The Rock Hill Bearcats won the Bearcat Invitational Tournament this past Monday and Tuesday with victories over the Lewisville Lions and South Mecklenburg.

The Bearcats toppled Lewisville 68-48 in the first round. Rock Hill took a 33-18 lead at halftime and moved on from there to claim the victory. Luke Bracey led Rock Hill with 22 points and M. J. Wildy added 16. Demetric Hardin led Lewisville with 13 points.

Rock Hill (2-0) defeated South Mecklenburg 60-51 to claim the tournament title. The ‘Cats broke an 11-11 tie after one period and established a 22-19 lead at intermission. They led 47-37 after three quarters. Malik Logan led Rock Hill with 18 points. He scored 12 of his points on four baskets from beyond the arc in the third stanza. Wildy added nine to the winning effort.

Lewisville (0-2) fell behind 31-19 at halftime and eventually lost to South Aiken in the consolation game by a count of 58-49.

Northwestern wins Moody Tournament

The Northwestern Trojans claimed the Lindberg Moody Invitational Tournament title with a pair of wins on Monday and Tuesday.

The Trojans defeated Franklin Prep 97-60 in the first round of play. Zay Martin led the way with 20 points. Zuric Harvey and Cooper Westmoreland added 11 each to the winning effort.

Northwestern (2-0) toppled Riverside 73-66 to win the championship. Martin again led the Trojans with 21 points. Mason Griggs added 14 and AJ Thompson chipped in 10. Dwight Priest and Ashton Parker led the defensive effort with five rebounds each, and Parker blocked six shots.

Nation Ford claims Border Battle title

The Nation Ford Falcons won the two-day Border Battle at Marvin Ridge on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Falcons edged Cuthbertson 70-67 in the opening day of play. The game was tight all the way. Nation Ford led 17-14 after one period and 31-29 at half. They were up 51-47 after three periods, and they hung on for the win. Malik Bryant led Nation Ford with 24 points, and Zeb Graham added 19.

Nation Ford (2-0) completed the sweep with a 70-62 decision over Marvin Ridge in the title game. Nation Ford opened a 26-18 lead after one period, but Marvin Ridge battled back and cut the deficit to 58-54 after three quarters.

The Falcons responded down the stretch by outscoring Marvin Ridge 12-8 in the final period to secure the victory. Bryant led Nation Ford with 21 points and Graham tossed in 20.

Fort Mill divides a pair of games

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets split a pair of games on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Border Battle at Marvin Ridge.

The Yellow Jackets opened the event with a 64-61 loss to Marvin Ridge. Fort Mill trailed 34-27 at halftime, and when the third stanza was over they were down 53-38. The Jackets mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter and nearly pulled it out. Jacobi Wright led Fort Mill with 28 points.

The Yellow Jackets won the second night of play with a 76-40 win over Cuthbertson. Wright again led Fort Mill (1-1) with 23 points.

York Prep splits two games

The York Prep Patriots divided a pair of games in the York Prep Tipoff Classic on Monday and Tuesday.

The Patriots lost to Hartsville 71-67 in the first round of action. They bounced back and won the second contest with a 75-74 victory over the Lancaster Bruins.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Clover wins Lady Viking Invitational

The Clover Blue Eagles opened the season by winning the Lady Viking Invitational Tournament at Spartanburg this past Monday and Tuesday.

The Blue Eagles toppled Greer 56-26 in the opening round. Clover led 11-3 after period and upped the count to 28-8 at halftime. They moved on from there for the one-sided win.

Clover (2-0) topped Spartanburg 54-47 in the championship game. The Blue Eagles held a 13-10 lead after one period, and increased it to 26-22 at intermission. Clover broke the game open in the third period by outscoring Spartanburg 16-5 for a 42-27 advantage, and they coasted on from there for the victory.

Fort Mill wins Fort Mill Invitational

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets claimed three wins in dominating fashion and won the Fort Mill Invitational Tournament, which was held this past Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets routed Great Falls 74-8 in the opening round. Colli Wells led Fort Mill with 15 points, and Lyric Smith and Izzy Giarizzi added 10 each to the winning cause.

In other first round game Covenant Day raced to a 31-10 lead at halftime and defeated Chester 50-23.

Fort Mill beat Chester 79-12 in the second round. The Jackets led 43-8 at intermission and cruised from there to the victory. Wells led the Fort Mill attack with 14 points. Abby Snearly and Maggie Blackwell chipped in 10 each.

In the other second round match up Covenant Day beat Great Falls 45-20.

The Yellow Jackets won the championship on the third day of play with a hard-fought 55-46 decision over Covenant Day.

Fort Mill trailed 23-20 at halftime, but pulled ahead after three quarters and held on for the win to improve to 3-0 on the young season. The tournament title was the third in three years for Fort Mill. Giarizzi led the Yellow Jackets with 11 points in the championship game.

Chester (1-2) defeated Great Falls (0-3) 36-25 in the consolation game.

Nation Ford claims Border Battle crown





The Nation Ford Falcons won the Border Battle at Marvin Ridge on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Falcons won on opening night over Cuthbertson by a count of 54-39. Nation Ford led 23-15 at halftime and pulled away in the third quarter for the win.

Nation Ford (2-0) claimed the championship with a 49-26 victory over Marvin Ridge on the second night of competition. Adrienne Ruffalo paced the Falcons to the championship victory with 11 points.

Indian Land drops two games

The Indian Land Warriors dropped a pair of games on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Border Battle at Marvin Ridge.

The Warriors lost to Marvin Ridge in the first round by a score of 28-16. They were defeated in the consolation game by Cuthbertson by a score of 56-7.

York Prep wins title

The York Prep Patriots won the York Prep Tipoff Classic on Monday and Tuesday.

York Prep opened the event by beating York 61-31. They followed it up the next night with a 70-49 decision over Lancaster, which had beaten Andrew Jackson 47-44 in the first round.

York moved to the consolation round on the second night of play and beat Andrew Jackson 47-34.