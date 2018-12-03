HS roundup: South Pointe and Northwestern split basketball rivalry games

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Northwestern 50, South Pointe 45

The Northwestern Trojans edged the South Pointe Stallions 50-45 in a non-region game at South Pointe Friday night.

Northwestern was led by Zay Martin with 14 points. Ger-Cari Caldwell added 10 points to the winning effort. The Trojans are 4-1 on the year, while South Pointe is 0-3.

Fort Mill 88, York 39

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets established a 32-15 lead at intermission and defeated the York Cougars 88-39 in a non-region contest at Fort Mill Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets placed four players in double figures in recording the one-sided victory. Lawrence Adams led the way with 16 points. Keyan Mims added 12, while Will Ross and Carson Morton chipped in 11 each. Jevan Long led York with 12 points. Immanuel Price joined him in double digits with 11.

Fort Mill is 3-1, while York is 0-2.

Olympic 59, Nation Ford 54





Olympic edged the Nation Ford Falcons 59-54 in a non-region game at Olympic Friday night.

The contest was close all the way. Olympic led 16-13 after one period and 29-26 at halftime. When the third quarter was over Olympic was ahead 43-40. They outscored the Falcons 16-14 in the final eight minutes to hang on for the victory.

Malik Bryant led Nation Ford with 19 points. Khydarius Smith added 12. Nation Ford is 4-1 on the year.

Clover 80, Ashbrook 76

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated Ashbrook 80-76 in a non-region game at Clover Friday night.

Ashbrook took a 16-11 after one period, but Clover came back and took a 33-31 at halftime. The Blue Eagles used a strong third quarter and led 60-48 when it was over. They hung on down the stretch for the victory.

Ladarius Adams led Clover with 18 points as they improved to 3-0 on the year.

Great Falls 76, Lewisville 65

Great Falls topped Lewisville 76-65 in a non-region game at Richburg Friday night.

Great Falls is 2-0 on the year, and Lewisville is 1-4.

Cuthbertson 90, Indian Land 75

Cuthbertson took a 40-27 lead at halftime and defeated the Indian Land Warriors 90-75 in a non-region game at Cuthbertson Friday night. Indian Land is 0-2 on the year.

Rock Hill 73, Chester 53

The Rock Hill Bearcats took a 38-22 lead at halftime and beat the Chester Cyclones 73-53 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Thursday night.

M. J. Wildy led the Bearcats with 24 points. Donaven Brown added 10 to the winning effort. Leon Goldsborough paced the Cyclones with 15 and Keith Mobley added 12.

Rock Hill is 4-1 overall. Chester has lost both of its games this season.

Charlotte Christian 65, York Prep 57

Charlotte Christian pulled away in the final quarter and topped the York Prep Patriots 65-57 in a non-region game at Charlotte Christian Thursday night.

Charlotte Christian led 29-27 at halftime, but the Patriots cut the deficit to 46-45 heading to the final period. Charlotte Christian outscored York Prep 19-12 in the final stanza to hold on for the win.

Isiah Benjiman led York Prep with 23 points. Deuce Dean added 17.

York Prep is winless in five outings this season.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

South Pointe 84, Northwestern 19

The South Pointe Stallions placed four players in double figures and routed the Northwestern Trojans 84-19 in a non-region game at South Pointe Friday night.

Sierra McCullough led the way with 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Scarlett Gilmore added 12 points, while Jamia Blake and Jaliyah Gaiton tossed in 11 and 10 respectively.

South Pointe is 5-1 on the year, while Northwestern is 1-1.

Fort Mill 27, York 24

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets rallied in the second half and edged the York Cougars 27-24 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Friday night.

York led 11-6 at halftime, but the Yellow Jackets scored 17 points in the third period to get the comeback started.

Unique Burch led Fort Mill for the game with seven points, six rebounds, and five steals.

Fort Mill is 4-1 overall. York is 1-3 on the year.

Nation Ford 40, Olympic 30

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated Olympic 40-30 in a non-region game at Olympic Friday night.

The Falcons are 4-0 on the year.

Ashbrook 43, Clover 41

Ashbrook edged Clover 43-41 in a non-region game at Clover Friday night. Aylesha Wade led Clover with 19 points. Clover is 4-1 on the year.

Lewisville 60, Great Falls 16

The Lewisville Lions raced to a 29-13 lead at halftime and toppled the Great Falls Red Devils 60-16 in a non-region game at Richburg Friday night.

Amber Bass led Lewisville with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Kaitlyn Fossett added nine points, while Allie Keels scored eight points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

Lewisville is 1-0. Great Falls is winless in five games this season.

Cuthbertson 60, Indian Land 34

Cuthbertson used a strong second half to defeat the Indian Land Warriors 60-34 in a non-region game at Cuthbertson Friday night.

Cuthbertson led 11-5 after one period and 22-15 at halftime. They outscored the Warriors 38-19 in the second half to pull away for the victory. Indian Land is 0-5 on the year.

Rock Hill 83, Chester 18

The Rock Hill Bearcats routed the Chester Cyclones 83-18 in an non-region contest at Rock Hill Thursday night.

Rock Hill is 2-2 overall, while Chester is 1-4.

Charlotte Christian 44, York Prep 38

Charlotte Christian edged York Prep 44-38 in a non-region game at Charlotte Christian Thursday night.

The Patriots are 2-2 on the year.