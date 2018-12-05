Six Bearcats become Rock Hill High’s newest college student-athletes

Six outstanding athletes who played for the Rock Hill Bearcats over the past few seasons signed college scholarships Wednesday morning at the school’s media center.

Four of the Bearcats -- Willie Lumpkin, Dylan King, Noah Chapman and Allen Coye -- will play baseball at the next level, while one will play volleyball -- Camryn Tate -- and another will play golf -- Nick Mayfield.

“This is an outstanding group of young people,” said Rock Hill athletic director Bill Warren. “It is gratifying to see all of them get the opportunity to play at the next level. It is even more gratifying to know that they are all very strong academically. They all have their priorities in order. We are very proud of their accomplishments in both academics and athletics.”

Tate will play volleyball at Coker College in Hartsville next year.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tate played libero for Rock Hill this past season, which was her second on the varsity level.

“I chose Coker because of the family environment,” said Tate. “I really liked the coaches, and they told me I had a good chance to start next year as a freshman. It is also close to home so my family and friends can watch me play.”





Tate, who plans to major in bio-medicine, says that she really enjoyed playing in all of the tournaments the Bearcats participated in the past two years.

Mayfield will enroll at the University of South Carolina and play golf for the Gamecocks.

Mayfield has been the top player for Rock Hill the past two years, and he is looking forward to the spring for his senior season.

“I selected South Carolina because it has a great golf program and a solid business school,” said Mayfield. “The coaches and the facilities are awesome, and I love the campus. Also it is close to home.”

Mayfield, who plans to major in business, added that his biggest thrill at Rock Hill was finishing in the top 10 in the state golf tournament the past two years.

Lumpkin will play baseball at Winthrop next spring.

Lumpkin, who pitched and played shortstop and second base for the Bearcats last year, will be playing his third season on the varsity this spring.

“I picked Winthrop because they have an excellent baseball program, which plays a quality schedule, and a very good business school,” said Lumpkin. “All of my friends can come and watch me play. I know I will have to work hard and prove myself, but I am ready for that challenge.”

Lumpkin, who plans to major in business and finance, said that his biggest thrill at Rock Hill was beating rival Northwestern.

King will play baseball at Guilford College.

King, who pitches and plays outfield for the ‘Cats, will be in his third campaign this spring.

“I selected Guilford because it had what I wanted in a major as well as a good baseball program,” said King. “It has a family environment on campus, and the coaches told me that I had an excellent chance to play early.”





King plans to major in pre-med and go from there to medical school and become a doctor.

He added that his biggest thrill at Rock Hill was helping the Bearcats make the playoffs last spring.

Chapman will enroll at Erskine and play baseball.

“I wanted to go to Erskine because I really liked the coaches and the atmosphere on the campus,” said Chapman. “They told me I would have to work and earn my way, but I am ready to go to work and prove myself.”

Chapman played centerfield for Rock Hill last season and is looking forward to his third year on the varsity in a couple of months.

He said his biggest thrill at Rock Hill was making the playoffs and watching the Bearcat fans get excited about the team.

Coye will enroll at Coker College and play baseball.

“I picked Coker because I liked the friendly atmosphere on campus,” said Coye. “I really liked the coaches, and they told me I had a great opportunity to play early if I worked. It is also close enough to home that my family and friends can come and watch me play.”

Coye, who was the catcher for the Bearcats last season, is looking forward to his fourth year on the varsity in the spring.

He plans to major in exercise science. He added that is biggest moment at Rock Hill was being chosen to play in the Palmetto Games, which is an invitation only event. He was thrilled to get to workout with some of the top players in the state and play in three games at the event.

It was added excitement for the four baseball players to be signing on the same day to play at the next level. In addition all six commented on the hard work they had done over the years in the classroom and on the playing field to make this day possible. Each was very appreciative of the support they received from parents and coaches.