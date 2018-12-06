HS roundup: Rock Hill boys lose on last-second charge, while Zay Martin sizzles

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Northwestern 87, Spartanburg 77





The Northwestern Trojans came from behind in the second half and defeated Spartanburg 87-77 in a non-region battle at Northwestern Tuesday night.

Spartanburg led 40-33 at halftime, but the Trojans turned it up in the second half and came back to win the game. Zay Martin led Northwestern with 35 points. Mason Grigg added 26 to the winning effort.

Martin has scored 35, 29 and 28 points in his last three outings and is averaging close to 24 points per game. Northwestern improved to 6-1 overall on the year.

Fairfield Central 55, Rock Hill 54

Will Barber converted a pair of free throws in the final seconds and the Fairfield Central Griffins upset the Rock Hill Bearcats 55-54 in a non-region battle at Rock Hill Wednesday night.

Rock Hill led 15-11 after one period, but Fairfield Central battled back to forge a 29-29 tie at halftime. The Griffins led 42-41 after three periods. The score was tied at 53 with less than a minute to play.

Rock Hill’s Luke Bracey made a free throw for a 54-53 Bearcat lead. On the ensuing possession, Bracey was whistled for a charge and the Griffins’ Will Barber converted both charity tosses for a 55-54 Fairfield Central advantage. The ‘Cats last-second 3-point shot was off the mark.

Sintell Quattlebaum paced Fairfield Central with 24 points. Barber added 17 to the winning effort. Saiveon Williams was the top scorer for Rock Hill with 14. M. J. Wildy and Bracey joined him in double figures with 12 and 11 respectively. Rock Hill is 5-2 on the year.

Gaffney 61, York 40

Gaffney upended York 61-40 in a non-region game at Gaffney Wednesday night. York dropped to 0-5 on the year with the loss.

Nation Ford 83, Lancaster 75 (OT)

The Nation Ford Falcons got double figure scoring from a quartet of players and defeated the Lancaster Bruins 83-75 in overtime in a non-region game at Nation Ford Tuesday night.

Nation Ford jumped out to a 23-8 lead after one period, but the Bruins closed the deficit to 34-26 by halftime. Lancaster continued to battle back, and late in the third period they took the lead. When the period was over the Bruins led 48-45.

Nation Ford regrouped and rallied to tie the game at 67-67 and send it into the overtime. The Falcons outscored the Bruins 16-8 in overtime to pick up the victory.

Zeb Graham led Nation Ford with 37 points. Malik Bryant added 16, while Shaman Alston and Ben Burman scored 12 and 11 points respectively.

Nation Ford is 5-1 on the year. Lancaster dropped to 1-3 overall.





Fort Mill 62, South Pointe 50

The Fort Mill Yelllow Jackets used a strong third quarter to pull away and held on for a 62-50 victory over the South Pointe Stallions Tuesday night at South Pointe.

Fort Mill broke a 12-12 tie after one period and took a 27-24 lead at halftime. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Stallions 21-11 in the third quarter for a 48-35 advantage.

Jacobi Wright paced Fort Mill with 22 points. Carson Morton joined him in double figures with 13. Clayton Hardin was the leading scorer for South Pointe with 12.

Fort Mill is 4-1 on the year. South Pointe is 0-4.

Rock Hill 67, York 57

The Rock Hill Bearcats used a solid third quarter to fuel a 67-57 comeback win over the York Cougars Tuesday night in a non-region contest at York.

Rock Hill led 19-17 after one period, but the Cougars regained the lead at 31-29 at halftime. Rock Hill outscored York 23-12 in the third stanza and led 52-43 when it was complete. Rock Hill won the fourth period 15-14.

M. J. Wildy led the Bearcats with 28 points. Saiveon Williams contributed 10 points to the winning cause. Jevon Long led York with 21 points. Malilk Proctor and Immanuel Price joined him in double digits with 16 and 10 respectively.

Clover 71, Forestview 48

The Clover Blue Eagles defeated Forestview 71-48 in a non-region game at Forestview Tuesday night.

Markus Nastase led Clover with 29 points. He made seven shots from behind the arc in the game.

The Blue Eagles are 4-0 on the year.

Chester 80, Clinton 53

Clinton established a 44-27 lead at halftime and toppled the Chester Cyclones 80-53 in a non-region game at Chester Tuesday night.

Clinton set the tone for the game with a 26-14 lead after one period. They outscored the Cyclones 36-26 in the second half.

Chester is 1-3 overall.

Lewisville 59, Eau Claire 49

The Lewisville Lions topped Eau Claire 59-49 in a non-region contest in Richburg Tuesday night.

The Lions are now 2-4 on the year.

Great Falls 81, Buford 50

The Great Falls Red Devils raced to a 44-28 at halftime and bested Buford 81-50 in a non-region game at Great Falls Tuesday night.

Great Falls improved to 3-0 on the year.





York Prep 68, Charlotte Secondary 60

The York Prep Patriots built a 35-25 lead at intermission and held off a second comeback attempt to defeat Charlotte Secondary 68-60 in a non-region game in Charlotte Tuesday night.

The Patriots were outscored 24-12 in the third period. When it was over Charlotte Secondary led 49-47. The Patriots regrouped in the fourth quarter, and stormed back for the win.

Deuce Dean and Amarion Turner paced York Prep with 19 points each. Isiah Benjiman added 13 points to the winning effort.

The Patriots are 2-5 on the year.





Andrew Jackson 77, Indian Land 67

Andrew Jackson defeated Indian Land 77-67 in a non-region game at Indian Land Tuesday night.

Indian Land is winless in three games this season.

Northwestern 101, Chester 46

The Northwestern Trojans routed the Chester Cyclones 101-46 in a non-region game at Northwestern Monday night.

Zay Martin spearheaded the Trojans effort with 18 points. Ger-Cari Caldwell joined him in double digits with 12. Eleven Trojans got in the scorebook during the one-sided contest.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Rock Hill 55, Fairfield Central 23

The Rock Hill Bearcats established a 22-9 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Fairfield Central 55-233 in a non-region game at Rock Hill Wednesday night.

Rock Hill is 4-2 on the year.

Gaffney 53, York 23

Gaffney defeated York 53-23 in a non-region game at Gaffney Wednesday night.

York fell to 1-5 overall with the loss.

Nation Ford 78, Lancaster 33

The Nation Ford Falcons ripped the Lancaster Bruins 78-33 in a non-region game at Nation Ford Tuesday night.

The Falcons were led by Kelci Adams and Amiah Lindsay, who scored 19 and 16 points respectively.

Nation Ford is 4-0 thus far, while Lancaster is 0-3.

Clover 49, Forestview 40

The Clover Blue Eagles exploded for 20 points in the third period and toppled Forestview 49-40 in a non-region game at Forestview Tuesday night.

Clover trailed 22-12 at halftime, but the 20-point outburst in the third quarter tied the game when the teams began play in the final quarter.

Clover pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn the victory and improve to 5-1 on the year.

Rock Hill 39, York 28

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the York Cougars 39-28 in a non-region contest at York Tuesday night.

Rock Hill took a 12-6 lead at halftime. When the third period was over they were in front 26-18. The ‘Cats outscored York 13-10 in the final stanza to hold on for the win.

South Pointe 77, Fort Mill 35

The South Pointe Stallions placed four players in double figures and topped Fort Mill 77-35 in a non-region game at South Pointe Tuesday night.

Sierra McCullough led the Stallions scoring parade with 17 points. Makayla Jamerson added 16, Scarlett Gilmore tossed in a dozen and Jamia Blake chipped in 11.

South Pointe improved to 5-1, while Fort Mill dropped to 4-2.

Spartanburg 42, Northwestern 20

Spartanburg pulled away in the second half and defeated the Northwestern Trojans 42-20 in a non-region game at Northwestern Tuesday night.

The game was tied 13-13 at intermission, but Spartanburg outscored the Trojans 14-2 in the third period to get some breathing room. They won the fourth period 15-5.

Northwestern is 2-2 on the year.

Lewisville 30, Eau Claire 28

The Lewisville Lions used a strong third quarter to take the lead and earn a 30-28 win over Eau Claire in a non-region game at Richburg Tuesday night.

Eau Claire led 12-7 at the break, but the Lions won the third period 13-6 to take a 20-18 lead into the final eight minutes. They hung on down the stretch to pick up the win.

Amber Bass led Lewisville with 16 points, five rebounds, and three steals as they improved to 2-0 on the year.

Clinton 63, Chester 21

Clinton raced to a 42-6 lead at halftime and beat Chester 63-21 in a non-region contest at Chester Tuesday night.

Chester is 1-6 on the year.

Andrew Jackson 45, Indian Land 41

Andrew Jackson topped Indian Land 45-41 in a non-region game at Indian Land Tuesday night.

Indian Land is 0-6 on the year.





Northwestern 56, Chester 9

The Northwestern Trojans blasted Chester 56-9 in a non-region contest at Northwestern Monday night.

The win was the second of the year for Northwestern against Chester.

WRESTLING

Clover wins three

The Clover Blue Eagles won three matches in a quad match at Bunker Hill Tuesday night.

The Blue Eagles defeated North Iredell 57-24 in the opening match, and topped Bunker Hill 52-25 in the second event. They closed out their perfect night with a 44-36 decision over Mt. Airy.

Fort Mill wins a pair

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets claimed a pair of non-region matches at a tri-match at York Wednesday night.

The Yellow Jackets ripped Westwood 76-6 in the first event. They came from 21 points down in the second match to earn a 42-27 decision over York.