HS roundup: Y.C. Winborn tourney tips off Thursday, former Trojan named All-American

Winborn Tournament features nine local teams

The annual Y. C Winborn Holiday Classic opens on Thursday at Rock Hill High School for a three-day run.

This year’s event features nine local teams, six boys’ teams and three girls’ squads.

There will be eight games each day with the championship games set for Saturday night. The girls’ title contest will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys’ championship game scheduled for 8 p.m.

The local girls teams are Fort Mill, Clover, and Rock Hill. The area boys teams are South Pointe, Clover, York, Northwestern, Lancaster, and Rock Hill. The action begins at 2 p.m. Thursday.

THURSDAY SCHEDULE

GIRLS BRACKET

2:00 pm - North Charleston vs. River Bluff (C Gym)

3:30 pm - Clover vs. Virginia (C Gym)

5:00 pm - Fort Mill vs. Cuthbertson (C Gym)

6:00 pm - Rock Hill vs. Gray Collegiate (F Gym)

BOYS BRACKET

3:00 pm - South Pointe vs. Clover (F Gym)

4:30 pm - Northwestern vs. York (F Gym)

6:30 pm - Lancaster vs. North Charleston (C Gym)

7:30 pm - Rock Hill vs. St. James (F Gym)

Former Northwestern Trojan named junior college All-American

Ali Shockley had a monster sophomore season of college football at Ellsworth Community College (Iowa) and was rewarded this week with National Junior College Athletic Association All-American status. Shockley made the All-American first team after notching 124 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. Shockley, the former Northwestern Trojans standout, is considering his next college step with Lamar, Hampton, East Tennessee State and Old Dominion all under consideration.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Northwestern 77, Lancaster 48

The Northwestern Trojans defeated the Lancaster Bruins 77-48 n a non-region game at Lancaster Tuesday night.

Zay Martin led the Trojans with 14 points. Northwestern had 11 different players score in the game. The Trojans improved to 9-1 on the year. Lancaster dropped to 3-5 overall.

Nation Ford 74, White Knoll 54

The Nation Ford Falcons took control in the second half and topped White Knoll 74-52 in a non-region game at White Knoll Tuesday night.

Nation Ford led 28-25 at the break. They outscored White Knoll 46-27 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Zeb Graham led a quintet of Falcons in double figures with 20 points. Malik Bryant and Shaman Alston added 12 points each to the attack, while John Heath and Khy Smith chipped in 10 each. Nation Ford is 9-2 on the year.

Lewisville 71, Buford 50

The Lewisville Lions took a 31-18 lead at halftime and beat Buford 71-50 in a Region 4-2A game at Buford Tuesday night.

The Lions are now 2-0 in the region and 4-5 in all games.

Great Falls 71, C. A. Johnson 38

The Great Falls Red Devils took control of the game after the first quarter and ripped C. A. Johnson 71-38 in a non-region game at C. A. Johnson Tuesday night.

The Red Devils led only 20-17 after one period, but they increased their lead to 38-24 at halftime. Great Falls outscored C. A. Johnson 33-14 in the second half to complete the one-sided win. Kelton Talford led Great Falls with 28 points as they improved to 7-0 on the year.

Spring Valley 54, South Pointe 46

Spring Valley defeated the South Pointe Stallions 54-46 in a non-region game at Spring Valley Tuesday night. South Pointe is 1-8 on the year.

York Prep 65, Elevation Prep 52

The York Prep Patriots came from behind in the final quarter and beat Elevation Prep 65-52 in a non-region game at York Prep Tuesday night.

The Patriots trailed 31-30 at halftime and 42-40 when the third quarter was over. They outscored Elevation Prep 25-10 in the final eight minutes to pick up the win.

Derrick Barksdale led York Prep with 12 points. Roman Buie added 11, while Deuce Dean and Isiah Benjamin tossed in 10 points each. York Prep is 5-7 on the year.

Fort Mill 86, York 52

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets raced to a 23-10 lead after one quarter and trounced the York Cougars 86-52 in a non-region game at York Monday night.

When intermission rolled around, the Jackets led 47-24 and they cruised from there for the win. Jacobi Wright paced Fort Mill with 27 points and five assists. Keyon Mims added 18 points and hauled down nine rebounds, while Carson Morton chipped in a dozen points and pulled down five rebounds. York was led by Malik Proctor with 18 points. Jwan Long added 12 for the Cougars.

Fort Mill improved to 8-1 on the year, while York dropped to 1-9.

Clover 69, Hunter Huss 60

The Clover Blue Eagles used a strong second half and defeated Hunter Huss 69-60 in a non-region game at Clover Monday night.

The Blue Eagles led 35-33 at halftime. When the third period was over they were in front 48-43. The outscored Hunter Huss 21-17 in the final eight minutes to claim the win.

Markus Nastase and Andres Dalton led Clover with 15 points each. Don Campo and Heze Massey added 14 and 10 respectively to the winning effort. The Blue Eagles are 7-1 overall on the year.

Buford 62, Indian Land 58

Buford nipped the Indian Land Warriors 62-58 in a non-region contest at Buford Monday night. The loss dropped the Warriors to 0-7 on the year.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

South Pointe 63, Spring Valley 58

The South Pointe Stallions got a big win under their belts, beating 5A powerhouse Spring Valley 63-58 in a non-region game at Spring Valley Tuesday night.

The victory by the Stallions snapped Spring Valley’s 35-game winning streak and avenged an earlier loss. Spring Valley was ranked No. 1 in the 5A classification in the SCBCA’s most recent rankings. South Pointe is 9-2 on the year.

Lancaster 47, Northwestern 28

The Lancaster Bruins overpowered the Northwestern Trojans 47-28 in a non-region contest at Lancaster Tuesday night.

The win by the Bruins avenged an earlier loss to the Trojans and improved their record to 4-4. Northwestern dropped to 3-4 with the loss.

Nation Ford 46, White Knoll 23





The Nation Ford Falcons stopped White Knoll 46-23 in a non-region game at White Knoll Tuesday night. The win by the Falcons broke a two-game losing streak and improved their overall record to 8-2.

Clinton 71, Chester 13

Clinton sprinted to a 31-2 lead at halftime and blasted the Chester Cyclones 71-13 in a non-region game at Clinton Tuesday night. The Cyclones are 1-10 on the year.

C. A. Johnson 42, Great Falls 9

C. A. Johnson routed the Great Falls Red Devils 42-9 in a non-region game at C. A. Johnson Tuesday night.

The Red Devils are 0-10 on the year.

Buford 41, Lewisville 22

Buford topped the Lewisville Lions 41-22 in a Region 4-2A game at Buford Tuesday night.

Buford led 10-5 after one period and 22-11 at halftime. After three quarters they were in front 32-15, and they went on from there for the win.

The Lions were led by Amber Bass with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kaitlyn Fossett added seven points for Lewisville. The Lions are 1-1 in the region and 3-2 overall.

Fort Mill 40, York 36

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets came from behind and toppled the York Cougars 40-36 in a non-region game at York Monday night.

Calli Wells led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points. Izzy Giarizzi joined her in double digits with 13. Fort Mill is 8-2 on the year. York is 1-9 overall.

Clover 75, Hunter Huss 34

The Clover Blue Eagles took charge from the opening tip and routed Hunter Huss 75-34 in a non-region game at Clover Monday night.

Aylesha Wade led the Blue Eagles with 18 points. LaDestiny Worthy scored 14 points and got 11 rebounds, while Ashley Farmer chipped in a dozen points. Clover is 9-2 overall on the year.

Buford 36, Indian Land 24

Buford defeated the Indian Land Warriors 36-24 in a non-region game at Buford Monday night.

The Warriors were led by Allie Floyd with eight points. Indian Land is 0-11 on the year.

WRESTLING

Fort Mill wins four matches

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won a pair of matches in two non-region tri-matches earlier in the week.

The Jackets defeated Lancaster and Buford on Monday night in a tri-match at Buford, and on Tuesday night they edged a tough South Pointe team 40-36 and got by Boiling Springs 45-30.

The four victories improved the Jackets record to 12-0 on the year.