HS basketball roundup: Fort Mill makes 10th win as Clover coach sees 300th career win

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Rock Hill 60, St. James 50
The Rock Hill Bearcats topped St. James 60-50 in the first round of the Winborn Holiday Classic Thursday night at Rock Hill.
Rock Hill improved to 7-3 on the year.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Northwestern 85, York 49
The Northwestern Trojans routed the York Cougars 85-49 in the opening round of the Winborn Holiday Classic Thursday afternoon at Rock Hill.
Aj Thompson paced the Trojans with 12 points. Derron King added 11 and Mason Grigg tossed in 10.
Northwestern is 10-1 on the year, while York drops to 1-9 overall.
South Pointe 59, Clover 51
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 59-51 in the first round of the Winborn Holiday Classic Thursday afternoon at Rock Hill.
South Pointe is 2-8 on the year. Clover is 7-2 in all games.
Lancaster 61, North Charleston 60
The Lancaster Bruins nipped North Charleston 61-60 in the opening round of the Winborn Holiday Classic Thursday afternoon at Rock Hill.
The Bruins are 4-5 on the year.
Fort Mill 62, Wade Hampton 46
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Wade Hampton 62-46 in the first round of the D. W. Daniel Holiday Classic Thursday night at Central.
Wade Hampton took a 21-19 lead after one period, but Fort Mill charged back for a 29-28 advantage at halftime. Fort Mill was in front 47-40 after three quarters, and they pulled away in the final stanza for the victory.
It was the 10th straight win for the Yellow Jackets as they improved to 10-1 on the year.
Nation Ford 62, South Pointe 43
The Nation Ford Falcons took charge in the second half and defeated the South Pointe Stallions 62-43 in a non-region game at South Pointe Wednesday night.
The Falcons led 28-19 at halftime and they increased the lead to 39-28 after three quarters. They pulled away in the final stanza to record the win.
Khy Smith led Nation Ford with 15 points. Ben Burnham added 11, while Sean McCabe and Shaman Alston chipped in 10 each. Jakobe Bratton led the Stallions with 10 points.
Nation Ford is 10-2 overall.
Fort Mill 95, Chester 75
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets took a 49-33 at intermission and toppled the Chester Cyclones 96-75 in a non-region game at Fort Mill Wednesday night.
The Jackets outscored the Cyclones 47-42 in the second half to record the win.
Jacobi Wright led five Yellow Jackets in double figures with 24. Will Ross added 21, Keyan Mims scored 16, Carson Morton tossed in 15, and Lawrence Adams tallied 11. Quay Carter led Chester with 22. Dorlan Bagley added 13 more to the Cyclones’ attack.
Chester is 2-7 in all games.
Lewisville 73, Timmonsville 45
The Lewisville Lions topped Timmonsville 73-45 in a non-region contest at Lewisville Wednesday night.
Lewisville improved to 5-5 overall with the win.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Clover 56, Virginia 43
The Clover Blue Eagles topped Virginia 56-43 in the opening round of the Winborn Holiday Classic Thursday afternoon at Rock Hill.
Aylesha Wade led the Blue Eagles with 34 points as Clover head coach Sherer Hopkins recorded her 300th career victory.
The Blue Eagles are 9-2 on the year.
Rock Hill 47, Gray Collegiate 13
The Rock Hill Bearcats routed Gray Collegiate 47-13 in the first round of the Winborn Holiday Classic Thursday night at Rock Hill.
Rock Hill improved to 6-3 with the victory.
Cuthbertson 42, Fort Mill 26
Cuthbertson defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 42-26 in the opening round of the Winborn Holiday Classic Thursday afternoon at Rock Hill.
Callie Wells and Izzy Giarizzi scored eight points each to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Fort Mill is 9-3 overall on the year.
Lewisville 38, Timmonsville 37
The Lewisville Lions came from behind in the final quarter and nipped Timmonsville 38-37 in a non-region game at Lewisville Wednesday night.
Timmonsville led 12-11 after one period and 23-21 at halftime. Lewisville cut the deficit to 31-30 after three periods before outscoring Timmonsville 8-6 in the last eight minutes to pick up the victory.
Amber Bass led Lewisville with 10 points and eight rebounds. Kaitlyn Fosset added 8 points, while Allie Keels scored seven points and hauled down nine rebounds.
Lewisville improved to 4-2 overall.
South Pointe 62, Nation Ford 43
The South Pointe Stallions defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 62-43 in a non-region contest at South Pointe Wednesday night.
South Pointe is 10-2 overall, while Nation Ford, which lost for the third time in the last four games, is 8-3.
Fort Mill 73, Chester 19
The Fort Mill Jackets cruised to a 73-19 win over the Chester Cyclones in a non-region game at Fort Mill Wednesday night.
Julila Piermattel led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points. Maggie Blackwell and Payton Brookover added nine points each to the winning effort.
Chester has one win in 12 games.
Comments