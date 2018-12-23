HS roundup: Northwestern boy’s basketball tops Rock Hill in Holiday Classic

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northwestern wins Winborn title
The Northwestern Trojans defeated the Rock Hill Bearcats 78-56 to win the Y. C. Winborn Holiday Classic at Rock Hill Saturday night.
The Trojans took a 24-15 after one period and upped the count to 42-25 at halftime. The key to the Northwestern offense was seven field goals from behind the arc in the first half. The Trojans finished the game with eleven treys. Northwestern went on an 8-1 run to open the second half and cruised from there for the win.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Northwestern got to the finals with wins over York and South Pointe. Rock Hill made its way to the title game by beating St. James and Lancaster.
Northwestern placed four players in double figures in the title game. Zay Martin led the scoring parade with 23 points. Dwight Priest added 12, while AJ Thompson and Mason Grigg got 11 each. Rock Hill was led by Luke Bracey with 13. Antonio Barber and Malachi McGuirt scored eight each for the Bearcats.
Martin was named as the tournament MVP and Ashton Parker of Northwestern joined him on the All-Tournament team. Rock Hill’s Donovan Brown was also chosen for the All-Tournament team.
The title was the first for the Northwestern boys in the tournament’s history. It was not the first tournament title for Trojans head coach John Bramlett. He coached the Northwestern girls to four straight titles from 2008 to 2011 before he began coaching the boys.
Northwestern improved to 12-1 on the year. Rock Hill dropped to 8-4 in all games.
Lancaster gets third place
The Lancaster Bruins edged the South Pointe Stallions 56-53 to claim third place at the Y. C. Winborn Holiday Classic.
The Stallions took a 14-6 lead after one quarter, but Lancaster regrouped and led 27-19 at halftime. The Bruins were in front 41-37 heading to the last period. South Pointe rallied to tie the count at 42-42 with just less than five minutes to play, but the Bruins regained the lead and hung on down the stretch for the victory.
O’Mazeon Tinsley led Lancaster with 15 points. C. J. Ealy added and 12 and Kemarkio Cloud chipped in 11. Thomas Petilla led the Stallions with 16 points and Quan Peterson added 15. Cloud and Peterson were named to the All-Tournament team.
The Bruins, who beat North Charleston in the first round and lost to Rock Hill in the semi-finals, are now 5-6 on the year. The Stallions, who topped Clover in the first round and lost to Northwestern in the second round, are 2-11 overall.
Clover earns fifth place
The Clover Blue Eagles beat North Charleston 75-54 to claim fifth place in the Y. C. Winborn Holiday Classic.
The Blue Eagles led 28-26 at halftime, and used a strong period to extend the margin to 50-44. They pulled away in the final eight minutes for the win. The Blue Eagles Andrez Dalton was named to the All-Tournament team.
Clover made its way to the fifth place game with a 67-58 win over York on Friday after losing to South Pointe in the opening round on Thursday. They are 9-2 on the year.
York finishes eighth
The York Cougars lost all three games in the Y. C. Winborn Holiday Classic.
After losing to Northwestern in the opening round, they were beaten by Clover in the second round and St. James in the seventh place
contest on Saturday afternoon.
Devon Long, who was the Cougars top scorer in all three games, was named to the All-Tournament team. York is now 1-11 on the year.
Fort Mill wins D. W. Daniel Tournament
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated T. L. Hanna 85-48 to win the D. W. Daniel Classic at Central Saturday night.
Fort Mill broke a 17-17 tie after one quarter by outscoring Hanna 36-3 in the second period for a 53-20 lead at halftime. They coasted from there for the win.
Jacobi Wright led Fort Mill with 27 points. Keyan Mims joined him in double digits with 14 points. Thirteen Yellow Jackets scored in the one-sided contest.
The Yellow Jackets, who defeated Wade Hampton and host Daniel in the first two rounds, improved to 12-1 on the year. It was Fort Mill’s 12th straight win.
Wright, who led the Yellow Jackets in scoring in all three games, was tabbed as the MVP for the tournament, while Mims made the All-Tournament team.
Lee Central 74, Lewisville 70
Lee Central edged the Lewisville Lions 74-70 in a Region 4-2A battle at Richburg Friday night.
The Lions led 18-11 after one period, but Lee Central stormed back and took a 34-31 lead at intermission. Lee Central was in front 55-43 after three period. The Lions regrouped and got back in the contest before losing in the final minutes.
Lewisville is 2-1 in region play and 5-6 overall.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Rock Hill finishes as runner-up
The Cuthbertson Cavaliers placed three players in double figures and toppled the Rock Hill Bearcats 45-32 to win the Y. C. Winborn Holiday Classic Saturday night at Rock Hill.
Cuthbertson took a 16-7 lead after one quarter, but the ‘Cats picked it up on defense. They limited the Cavaliers to only two points in the second quarter and trailed 18-11 at halftime. Cuthbertson led 27-23 when the final period began.
The Cavaliers broke the contest open midway through the final period with a 6-0 run that gave them a 39-30 cushion with just less than three minutes to play.
Lauryn Hardiman, who was named MVP for the tournament, led Cuthbertson with 12 points. Maddie Dillinger added 11 points. The Bearcats were led by Dynasty Picardo with 12 points. Rock Hill placed Ashley Crank on the All-Tournament team.
The Bearcats, who beat Gray Collegiate and North Charleston to get to the title game, are now 7-4 overall on the year.
Clover earns third place
The Clover Blue Eagles defeated North Charleston 49-36 to win third place in the Y. C. Winborn Holiday Classic.
The Blue Eagles, who led 21-20 at halftime, used a strong third quarter to take a 37-28 advantage to the final session. They outscored North Charleston 12-8 in the final quarter to secure the victory.
Aylesha Wade, who was tabbed for the All-Tournament team, led Clover with 14 points. Tiana Walls joined her in double figures with 11.
Clover finished the tournament with a 2-1 record. They beat Virginia in the first round before losing to Cuthbertson 33-31 in the semi-finals.
Clover is 10-3 on the year.
Fort Mill finishes fifth
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated Gray Collegiate 36-25 to win fifth place in the Y. C. Winborn Holiday Classic.
Callie Wells, who was named to the All-Tournament team, led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points.
Fort Mill is 11-3 overall on the year.
Indian Land drops two games
The Indian Land Warriors lost both of their games in the Darlington Invitational Tournament on Thursday and Friday of last week.
The Warriors lost to Stall 62-32 in the opening and dropped a 42-34 decision to Chesterfield in the consolation game.
In the Stall contest they fell behind 31-14 at halftime and could not get back in the game. Against Chesterfield the Warriors trailed 9-7
after one period and 14-13 at halftime. They were down 30-28 heading to the final quarter, but Chesterfield pulled away in the final minutes for the win.
Indian Land is 0-13 on the year.
Lee Central 62, Lewisville 46
Lee Central toppled the Lewisville Lions 62-46 in a Region 4-2A game at Richburg Friday night.
Lee Central took a 16-4 lead after one period, and the Lions never recovered. Lee Central was ahead 34-15 at halftime and cruised from there for the victory.
The Lions were led by Amber Bass, who turned in an outstanding performance. She scored 31 points, pulled down 20 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Lewisville falls to 1-2 in region action and 4-3 overall.
WRESTLING
Rock Hill wins at The Creek
The Rock Hill Bearcats won the Creek Invitational over the weekend at Mallard Creek in Charlotte.
The ‘Cats piled up 176 points to lead the 24-team field. East Rowan was second with 126.5 points. Mallard Creek was third with 119 points, and Providence was fourth with 100.5.
The Bearcats had two wrestlers win their weight class, while six more placed in the event.
Alex English won the 170 division and Devon Rice was the top performer at 285.
Irin Stratford was sixth in the 106 class, and Palmer Floyd was fourth at 113. Danny Love finished as the runner-up in 120, while Bailey Wilkins finished second in the 138 class. Tommy Neff was third at 160, and Garrett Pfirman was 5th at 220.
Fort Mill wins at Westwood
The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won the Westwood Duals this past Friday with some convincing decisions.
The Yellow Jackets won five straight matches to claim the title and improve to 17-0 on the year.
They opened the event with a 62-15 win over Westside and followed with a 78-3 trouncing of Blythewood. The Jackets rolled over
Dutch Fort 64-6 and topped York 58-14 to make their way to the finals.
Fort Mill defeated fourth-ranked Lugoff-Elgin 31-21 to win the tournament.
Comments