HS roundup: individual wrestling state rankings updated, while region hoops heat up

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Nation Ford 74, Clover 58

The Nation Ford Falcons took a 21-11 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat the Clover Blue Eagles 74-58 in a Region 4-5A game at Clover Friday night.

The Falcons led 37-23 at halftime, but Clover came back in the third period and cut the deficit to 54-45 when it was over. Nation Ford pulled away in the final period for the win.

Zeb Graham led a quartet of players in double digits for the Falcons, with 27 points. Shaman Alston added 15, and Khy Smith and Ben Burnham scored a dozen each. Heze Massey led the Blue Eagles with 23 points, and Marcus Nastase joined him in double figures with 16.

Nation Ford is 15-3 overall and 2-0 in region action. Clover is 11-6 in all games and 0-2 in the region.

Fort Mill 80, Rock Hill 62

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets took a 39-24 lead at intermission and cruised to an 80-652 victory over the Rock Hill Bearcats in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Jacobi Wright with 26 points. Carson Morton and Keyan Mims joined him in double digits with 18 and 10 points respectively. Malachy McGuirt paced the Bearcats with 17 points. M.J. Wildy tossed in 13, and Saiveon Williams chipped in 10 for Rock Hill.

Fort Mill is 15-2 overall and 1-0 in the region. Rock Hill dropped to 8-7 in all games and 0-2 in region play.

Northwestern 80, Elevation Prep 58

The Northwestern Trojans toppled Elevation Prep 80-58 in a non-region game at Northwestern Friday night.

Zay Martin paced the Trojans with 25 points. Joel Haney added a dozen to the winning effort. Northwestern is 14-2 so far this season.

Chester 62, Camden 53

The Chester Cyclones defeated Camden 62-53 in a Region 4-3A game at Camden Friday night.

The Cyclones led 28-24 at halftime and used a solid third period to take a 50-38 lead when it was over. Chester is 5-9 overall and 2-1 in region play.

Keenan 89, Indian Land 59

Keenan toppled the Indian Land Warriors 89-59 in a Region 4-3A game at Keenan Friday night. Indian Land is 3-10 overall and 0-2 in the region.

Westwod 76, Lancaster 52

Westwood topped the Lancaster Bruins 76-52 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwod Friday night.

Jaynie Pittman and LaDarian McGree led the Bruins with 14 points each. Omarzion Tinsley joined them in double figures with 10. Lancaster is 6-9 overall and 1-2 in region play.

North Central 52, Lewisville 45

North Central edged the Lewisville Lions 52-45 in a Region 4-2A game at North Central Friday night. The Lions are 10-8 overall and 3-2 in the region.

Comenius 61, York Prep 57

Comenius edged York Prep 61-57 in a non-region game at York Prep Friday night. York Prep is 5-12 overall on the year.

Great Falls 74, McBee 35





The Great Falls Red Devils routed McBee 74-35 in a Region 2A contest at McBee Friday night. Ten Red Devils scored as Great Falls improved to 10-3 in all games and 2-0 in the region.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Nation Ford 50, Clover 42

The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 50-42 in a Region 4-5A contest at Clover Friday night.

The Falcons improved to 13-5 overall and 2-0 in the region. Clover fell to 13-6 in all games and 1-1 in region action.

Rock Hill 43, Fort Mill 26

The Rock Hill Bearcats toppled the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-26 in a Region 4-5A game at Fort Mill Friday night.

The Bearcats led 21-16 at halftime and pulled away in the second half for the region road win. Rock Hill is 7-8 overall and 1-1 in the region. Fort Mill is 13-5 in all games and 0-1 in the region.

South Pointe 92, York 14

The South Pointe Stallions routed the York Cougars 92-14 in a Region 3-4A game at York Friday night. South Pointe is 15-3 in all games and 3-0 in region play. York is 2-14 overall and 0-3 in the region.

Westwood 78, Lancaster 34

Westwood raced to a 25-5 lead after one period and never looked back as they routed the Lancaster Bruins 78-34 in a Region 3-4A game at Westwood Friday night.

By halftime Westwood was in front 44-13, and they coasted from there for the victory. Lancaster is 7-6 overall and 1-2 in the region.

Camden 61, Chester 9

Camden thrashed the Chester Cyclones 61-9 in a Region 4-3A game at Camden Friday night. Chester is 1-16 overall and 0-3 in region play.

Keenan 76, Indian Land 22

Keenan ripped the Indian Land Warriors 76-22 in a Region 4-3A game at Keenan Friday night. Indian Land is 1-15 in all games and 1-2 in the region.

North Central 62, Lewisville 36

North Central thumped the Lewisville Lions 62-36 in a Region 4-2A game at North Central Friday night.

North Central led 17-5 after one quarter and 37-15 at halftime. They coasted from there for the victory.

Allie Keels led the Lions with 13 points. Amber Bass added nine points and grabbed 18 rebounds. Blakely Elliott scored seven points for Lewisville. Lewisville is 5-5 in all games and 1-4 in the region.

York Prep 60, Comenius 42

The York Prep Patriots defeated Comenius 60-42 in a non-region game at York Prep Friday night.

The Patriots led 17-8 after one period, but Comenius cut the deficit to 31-27 at halftime. York Prep led 40-36 after three periods, and they pulled away in the final quarter for the win.

York Prep is 6-7 overall on the year.





WRESTLING

SCMat.com releases individual rankings

SCMat.com has announced the top eight wrestlers in each weight class in each division and numerous local wrestlers are included.

5A

106 - 8. Irwin Stratford (Rock Hill); 120 - 1. Danny Love (Rock Hill); 126 - 2. Jacob Sturgeon (Fort Mill), 8. Joey Jackson (Rock Hill); 132 - 6. Andrew Simpson (Rock Hill), 7. Dylan Tindall (Nation Ford); 138 - 1. Bailey Wilkins (Rock Hill); 145 - 6. Ryan Jones (Clover), 8. Shemar Washington (Northwestern); 152 - 2. Josh Cizmadia (Fort Mill), 4. Michael Ramirez (Rock Hill), 8. Steven Johnson (Nation Ford); 160 - 5. Teddy Mauney (Northwestern); 170 - 8. Alex English (Rock Hill); 182 - 7. R. J. Lincoln (Nation Ford); 195 - 4. Jack Kelly (Fort Mill); 285 - 1. Devon Rice (Rock Hill), 7. Zach Blanchard (Clover).

4A

106 - 2. Spencer Cox (South Pointe), 7. Andrew Duffel-Hoffman (Lancaster), 8. Kamron Jones (York); 113 - 1. Kaleem Heard (York), 3. Kamari Reaves (South Pointe); 120 - 2. Jackson Rumfelt (York), 4. Tyreek Cherry (South Pointe); 126 - 4. Cole Airington (South Pointe); 132 - 4. Pearson Borders (South Pointe), 6. Luke Dickson (York); 138 - 4. Matthew Belk (South Pointe); 145 - 2. ShyQuan Ferguson (South Pointe); 152 - 3. Savion White (South Pointe); 160 - 5. Eric Mitchell (South Pointe); 182 - 1. Isaac Ekanem (South Pointe), 4. Nygel Moore (Lancaster); 195 - 7. Justin Corbin (South Pointe); 220 - 6. Dylan Goshorn (Lancaster); 285 - 1. Immanuel Bush (Lancaster), 6. Jake Morgan (South Pointe).

3A

106 - 5. Max Yegge (Indian Land); 113 - 1. Austin Ross (Indian Land); 120 - 2. Solomon Cortez (Indian Land); 126 - 3. Weston Nguyen (Indian Land); 132 - 4. Teddy Yarborough (Indian Land); 152 - 8. Xavier Dreese (Indian Land); 160 - 2. Ly Terrence Mills (Chester), 8. Markeith Drakeford (Indian Land); 170 - 2. Terrence Mills (Chester); 182 - 5. Antwan Patton (Chester); 195 - 3. Gavin Herr (Chester), 8. Alex Murphy (Indian Land); 220 - 5. Teddy Murphy (Chester); 285 - 8. Erick Neil (Indian Land).