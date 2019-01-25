High school roundup: Rock Hill and South Pointe keep wrestling region titles in town

The Rock Hill Bearcats won the region 3-5A regular season title Wednesday night with a pair of region victories. They added one non-region win in the quad match.





In region action the Bearcats toppled Clover 45-18 and routed Northwestern 70-3. They completed the event with a 40-25 non-region decision over Chapin.

Rock Hill completed the regular season with a perfect 4-0 record in the region. That will put them at home in the first two rounds in the state playoffs, which begin Feb. 2.

On the same night, South Pointe swept aside York 57-16 Wednesday night to win the Region 3-4A wrestling title.

Eddie Cook’s Stallions broke a 3-3 tie with four straight pins, courtesy of Matthew Belk, ShyQuan Ferguson (in 28 seconds), Savion White and Eric Mitchell. The state’s top-ranked 182-pounder, Stallion Isaac Ekanem, also pinned his opponent, as did heavyweight teammate Jake Morgan.

York’s 113-pounder, defending 106-pound state champ Khaleem Heard, stuck his opponent in the first period, one of the Cougars’ highlights.

The Stallions host the region’s individual wrestling tournament Saturday, Jan. 26.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bearcats to host pre-season meet

The Rock Hill High School track team is hosting the 2019 Y. C. Winborn Preseason Invitational on Saturday, February 23, at 10 a.m. at Rock Hill High School. Team and athletes from around the state of South Carolina will be competing in an early season track meet that has showcased multiple state champions, All-state athletes, and top five ranked track programs.

This year is the 35th anniversary of Rock Hill’s 1984 Boys State Championship track team. They will be honored along with all individual track state champions in Rock Hill High School history. Admission is $5 and concessions will be available. Personal seating is permitted and encouraged.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Lewisville 65, Timmonsville 52

The Lewisville Lions topped Timmonsville 65-52 in a non-region contest at Timmonsville Wednesday night.

The Lions are 13-8 in all games this year.

Hunter Huss 78, Clover 68

Hunter Huss defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 78-68 in a non-region game at Hunter Huss Wednesday night.

Hunter Huss led 25-14 after one quarter, but the Blue Eagles regrouped and cut the deficit to 41-35 at halftime. When the third stanza was over, Hunter Huss led 57-46, and they hung on for the win.

Clover is 12-9 overall on the year.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Clover 53, Hunter Huss 17

The Clover Blue Eagles routed Hunter Huss 53-17 in a non-region game at Hunter Huss Wednesday night.

Marianna Ballard led the Blue Eagles with 13 points. Aylesha Wade added 10 to the winning effort.

Clover is 16-6 overall on the year.

Timmonsville 44, Lewisville 26

Timmonsville defeated the Lewisville Lions 44-26 in a non-region game at Timmonsville Wednesday night.

Timmonsville led 8-4 after period and 21-9 at halftime. They put together a solid third quarter which produced a 36-16 advantage and sailed on from there for the victory.

Amber Bass led the Lions with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Lewisville is 6-7 overall on the year.

Indian Land 38, Parkwood 31

The Indian Land Warriors defeated Parkwood 38-31 in a non-region game at Indian Land Wednesday night.

Indian Land improved to 2-17 overall with the victory.